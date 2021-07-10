LAGRANGE — It’s official.
Corn School is all set to make its return to the streets of LaGrange this October.
LaGrange Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Miller announced at Tuesday night’s LaGrange town board meeting that she has received all the permits required by the state to once again block off a blocks-long section of Detroit Street through downtown LaGrange to host the annual fall street festival. This year, Corn School will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and run through Saturday, Oct 9.
Corn School President Sue Glick said there was never any doubt.
Last year, officials canceled the festival due to public safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. However, that prompted a slew of comments on various Facebook pages claiming the street festival would never take place in downtown LaGrange because the state would never again allow the town to shut down that section of S.R. 9 through LaGrange.
Not so. Glick said the annual street festival will look the same as it has in years past.
“We’re going right back to the original script,” she explained.
The annual festival will feature nightly parades and a large parade Saturday afternoon. Scores of local organizations are expected to set up booths along the streets of downtown as part of their annual fundraising efforts.
Glick added her group will be keeping a close eye on any new developments in the fight against coronavirus, and if conditions change warranting extra public safety precautions, such a requesting people wear masks, the Corn School committee will make that announcement. But for now, she said, expect the celebration to look like it has in years past.
Glick said those interested can follow updates for this year’s celebration on the Corn School Facebook page.
Sherbeck Entertainment Group will be returning this year to set up its midway, complete with a collection of children’s rides.
Glick said she’s happy people are already talking to her about Corn School.
“It’s fun to know people are already talking about Corn School. It’s July,” she pointed out. “People are already talking about what’s going to happen when Corn School comes back, so that’s a good feeling.”
