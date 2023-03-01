KENDALLVILLE — Maybe the second time will be the charm, as more contractors have shown an interested in Kendallville's Main Street facade project on the city's second attempt at bidding it.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson reported at Monday's Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting that a recent pre-bid conference with interested contractors drew eight firms, including two local construction groups.
Johnson said there was a third local contractor who has expressed interest, too, but wasn't able to make the meeting.
"I have high hopes this next round will be more affordable," Johnson said.
The city is making its second attempt at bidding the eight buildings included in the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, which it won from the state in 2021.
Kendallville opened the initial round of bids on Jan. 10, but was disappointed with the return.
Contractors only bid on three of five available packages, representing only six of the eight buildings seeking renovation.
The two buildings that were not bid — the Strand Theatre and Kendallville Auto Value — were the two biggest projects expected to be the most expensive.
Within those three packages that did receive bids, two of the bids were more than double the initial architect’s estimate, while the third was still high but much closer at about 16% over.
In total, the bids received totaled $1.43 million for six buildings, when architects had originally estimated it in March 2022 the city could complete 10 buildings for $1.4-$1.67 million.
Advanced Restoration Contractors from Indianapolis was the lowest bidder on all three packages it bid. Shawnee Construction was beat on both packages it bid.
Kendallville had reviewed the bids and considered accepting part and rejecting part, but ultimately decided to pass on all of the submitted prices and rebid the entire project.
One of the pieces of feedback they received from contractors that due to the bid window falling around the end-of-year holidays, construction firms were having problems getting in touch with subcontractors and forming a complete bid package.
The Kendallville Board of Works officially rejected all bids at its Jan. 24 and set a schedule to rebid the project.
The facade work was re-advertised in early February and a second bid opening is scheduled for later this month on March 28.
The city opted to keep the project as five separate packages, which are broken down as follows:
• Jeny’s Tacos, Kropp Insurance and Love Me Two Times on Main
• Hosler Realty and the old post office on West Mitchell Street
• The former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre
While its possible that one contractor could bid on and win all the projects, Kendallville also expects it could get a mix-and-match selection of contractors who each win one or packages and allow multiples firms to be in downtown and working simultaneously on all eight buildings.
Price is still an open question as inflation has hiked the costs of materials and labor, but the city is hoping that increased competition in the bid process will fine-tune the pricing.
There's been no set decision on what will happen if the project still comes in significantly over budget on second bidding, although Mayor Suzanne Handshoe previously said she wouldn't be shy about asking the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to chip in more money to help with overage on its pilot program.
Kendallville won't be asking for more money from building owners, who are required to put in a 15% match toward the cost of their project while utilizing 85% of the cost from grant funds.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission recently floated the idea of maybe trying to help out building owners by providing some additional funding to help meet matches, although commission members were hesitant to commit to that after raising questions about fairness in the process, especially considering two buildings who were initially considering in the city's Top 10 for the project dropped out because they felt they weren't going to be able to generate their side of the finances.
