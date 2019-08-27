Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan H. Albright, 32, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Albright was held without bond.
Kyle L. Baker, 36, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Baker was held on $3,500 bond.
Jamaine D. Brooks, 42, of the 2000 block of North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Brooks was held on $3,500 bond.
Chrissy L. Cope, 37, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Cope was held on $4,500 bond.
Andrew G. Follis, 33, of the 9300 block of Wallen Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Follis was held on $4,500 bond.
David E. Jacobs, 30, of the 5800 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $3,500 bond.
Ralph D. Reese II, 34, of the 300 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Reese was held on $450 cash bond.
Julie B. Scott, 65, of the 9500 block of North C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Scott was held on $4,500 bond.
Tyler R. Thompson, 27, of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Friday on warrants charging a probation violation and battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Thompson was held without bond.
Jeramy M. Owsley, 29, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked at 9:08 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Kevin R. Slone, 35, of the 100 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; a body attachment warrant and a warrant for which no charging information was listed. Slone was held without bond.
Jon A. Carney, 34, of the 1400 block of West C.R. 650N, Howe, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Carney was held without bond.
Derek L. Egly, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Egly was held on $4,500 bond.
Rafael Garza, 38, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Garza was held on $4,500 bond.
Jonathan J. Jacobs, 39, of the 600 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a probation violation. Jacobs was held without bond.
Raul T. Perez, 30, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08% and 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Perez was held on $3,500 bond.
