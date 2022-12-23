KENDALLVILLE — Celeste Leitch Gates grew up in Kendallville, then left for Indiana University in Bloomington, where she launched a music career that has created opportunities to perform in Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia and abroad in Rome, Italy.
After living in Virginia for many years, Gates has brought her musical talent back to her hometown. She’s opened her own music studio, Realistic Expectations, in her Kendallville home and will offer piano and guitar lessons at the Community Learning Center in January.
Gates will teach piano classes for homeschool students, ages 6-11, and adult beginners in a six-week class from Jan. 23 through Feb. 27. Ages 6-9 will meet at 1 p.m., ages 9-11 will meet at 2 p.m. and the adult beginners will meet at 3 p.m.
A children’s guitar class will meet at 10 a.m. from Jan. 28 through March 4.
Classes will meet in the CLC”s music room, where students can also come in to practice between lessons.
All courses are $60 and include the book. For registration and more information, go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events button at the top of the page.
Gates, who is a composer, clarinetist and private music teacher, also plays alto and bass clarinet, alto saxophone, flute, guitar and piano. She said she understands the adult beginner because she started on the piano as an adult.
“It helps to be in a group class, which is limited to five,” Gates said. “It provides camaraderie with other adult beginners, and adds to the benefits for adult players.”
Gates said her classes are in the daytime, which may attract retired people who enjoy music and may want something to fill their day.
Gates will use an adult all-in-one structured course for her class, supplementing the book with songs, theory and technique exercises. Adult beginners will learn to read music and chords, and will have enough knowledge to continue playing on their own for their own enjoyment.
Gates already taught a kids’ guitar class last fall with success. She said her role is like coaching, where the student learns skills and then develops his or her own style and goals.
“They will learn melody, chords, strum patterns and tablature, and to hear the difference between tonic and dominant chords,” she said.
Gates has an impressive resume. She enjoys all genres of music, from avant garde to popular, classical to jazz. She holds a double major in music, composition and English-creative writing from the Indiana University School of Music in Bloomington.
She holds a master’s degree in music composition from Virginia Commonwealth University, where she graduated magna cum laude. She studied clarinet with several professionals.
Gates played clarinet for three years in the I.U. Philharmonic Orchestra, often performing a concert every two weeks. She also toured with the Indiana University Wind Ensemble and was alto clarinet soloist. In 2004, Gates was selected to perform in the Rome Festival Orchestra in Rome, Italy.
Gates has played the different reed parts in many musicals, with “Funny girl” and “Urinetown the Musical” as her favorites. She has also played in many chamber groups and play popular music in a duo, “Just Two of Us,” with her husband, Mark.
She currently plays clarinet and saxophone in the Northern Neck Orchestra, based in Kilmarnack, Virginia, and lead alto saxophone in the Northern Neck Big Band. She served as conductor of the Northern Neck Orchestra from 1993 to 1998.
She has composed and arranged solo through orchestral music. Her most recent performance was “Three by James,” a song cycle based on three poems by Indiana poet James Whitcomb Riley. She has attended many master classes for composition, including two given by Leonard Bernstein.
Gates has given private music lessons since age 15. She now teaches clarinet, saxophone, flute, guitar and piano in her studio, Realistic Expectations, and has students from age 6 to 90.
Gates was awarded a Presidential Citation for excellence in teaching from the Governor’s School for the visual and Performing Arts in Virginia, and is an elected member of the Society of Pi Kappa Lambda.
