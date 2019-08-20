LAGRANGE — Thanks to the Lakeland PTO, each Lakeland Primary and Lakeland Intermediate classroom have enough pencils, erasers, notebooks, loose paper, crayons, markers, colored pencils, dry erase markers and tissues for every student. All parents needed to supply for a student was a book bag, head phones, and gym shoes.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said additional assistance “came from our friends at the Toll Road.
“Each year, they support area schools by partnering with 15 other businesses. This year, they stuffed over 1000 backpacks with $35,000 of supplies. Lakeland was grateful to receive 150 of those to support students at the Primary, Intermediate, and Jr/Sr High Schools,” she explained.
Lakeland school children also received support from Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Hospital staff sent Lakeland backpacks and supplies for our Primary and Intermediate students.
