EMMA — Westview Jr./Sr. High School’s theater troupe is getting ready to present the play “The Curious Savage” this weekend, starting Friday in the school’s auditorium.
The play, written by John Patrick, follows its protagonist Ethel P. Savage, who inherits a great deal of money and wants to create a memorial fund in memory of her late husband. However, her three stepchildren feel they have better uses for the money.
Westview veteran actor Sorcha Stewart tackles the role of Savage. Stewart is a freshman and has appeared in several Westview productions.
Stewart said she enjoys appearing in Westview productions, and called it her therapy.
“Playing this role has been a lot of fun for me,” she explained.
This is the second time the school has produced this particular play. Written in 1950, it first graced the Westview stage more than 30 years ago. Westview teacher and the show’s director, Steve Pruitt, said he just felt it was time to bring this production back to the school’s stage.
Ten other actors will join Stewart on stage.
Junior and Westview stage veteran Jordan Collyer plays Savage’s stepson Titus who relentlessly hounds his stepmother for clues about just where she has hidden the family fortune.
Collyer called the play “unique” and said he thinks the audience will find it very interesting.
“I’ve really enjoyed this play and think others will too,” he said.
Stewart and Collyer will be joined on stage by Westview students Adelyn Rainsberger, Micah Geyer, Gwen Owsley, Lilly Bontrager, Kaleb Iddings, Carly Hicks, Diamond Noe, and Lakota Everitt.
Crew members include Kaylee Barger, Brody Barton, Emily Bontrager, Tetiana Jones, Cora Miller, and Aaron Williams. The show’s assistant director is Erika Byler.
The curtain goes up Friday at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 and are available at the door.
