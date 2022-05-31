INDIANAPOLIS — Former Noble County state representative Dave Ober is stepping down from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission later this month and will be joining the staff at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
Ober notified Gov. Eric Holcomb that he plans to leave his position for another opportunity, effective June 22.
That new opportunity will be a lobbying job as the new Vice President of Taxation and Public Finance with the Indiana Chamber.
Ober will replace long-time Indiana Chamber executive Bill Waltz, who retires mid-July.
“David is one of the most intellectually curious and thorough individuals I’ve ever come across in the public policy and rulemaking arena. Couple that with his firsthand knowledge of the General Assembly and experience with state fiscal matters and he is an ideal fit for this role,” Chamber CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him on board to lead our efforts to further enhance the state’s business tax climate.”
Ober said he will be an advocate for taxation issues and public finance for the state budget and local government finance.
"I will present testimony for the House and Senate on the tax climate for business in the state," Ober said n a phone interview Tuesday. "I'm excited to be back at the statehouse during session."
Ober heard more than 1,000 cases for water, wastewater, electric and natural gas utilities during his service on the IURC. He described the IURC's influence on broadband and telecommunications utilities as "a very light touch."
The Indiana General Assembly had previously deregulated telecommunications to get access to federal funds to bring broadband to rural communities.
Ober said his IURC experience helped him build skills as a policy implementer, in contrast to his work as a legislator crafting policy. He also formed relationships with state, national and international energy professionals.
Ober said his new job is appealing because he wants to be a part of the conversation at the legislature's next budget session, which will focus on the state's surplus funds.
"I want to get back into the policy arena and travel the state more," he said. "But it's bittersweet. I will miss the people at the IURC."
Ober, who now lives in Zionsville, said he and his wife, Maggie, just completed their master's degrees in business administration from Ball State University.
Ober was appointed as a commissioner of the IURC by Gov. Holcomb on April 2, 2018, and reappointed in 2020. Ober is one of five commissioners of the IURC, which is required by state law to hear evidence and make decisions to ensure that utilities provide safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates.
Before serving at the commission, Ober, previously of Albion before moving to central Indiana, represented House District 82 covering Noble County and parts of LaGrange, Allen, Kosciusko and Whitley counties in the Indiana House of Representatives from 2012-2018. During off-times at the Statehouse, Ober also worked for the Noble County Visitors and Convention Bureau.
Throughout his tenure in state government, Ober held a variety of leadership positions including assistant majority whip for the House Republican Caucus and chairman of the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee. He also was a member of the top fiscal body, the House Ways and Means Committee.
“The Indiana Chamber leadership and public policy team has some of the best minds working to shape the future of commerce and the economic environment in our state,” Ober says. “I am looking forward to expanding on the great work already being done, and I’m eager to continue building the Chamber’s reputation with policymakers and stakeholders.”
Ober holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and a master’s degree in business administration from Ball State University.
Ober and his wife, Maggie, currently reside in Zionsville.
With Ober’s departure, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Nominating Committee must convene to evaluate candidates and then submit the nominations of three individuals to the governor to fill the vacated Commissioner position. Carol Stephan has been appointed chair of the nominating committee, which also includes Carolene Mays and Jonathan Mayes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.