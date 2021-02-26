KENDALLVILLE — In celebration of state Tri Kappa Week, the Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa has been conducting its 12th annual Food Drive to benefit the Friendship Connection Food Pantry, a division of Common Grace Ministries.
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group has hosted the food drive this week, and will continue to accept donations until the close of business Saturday. Members of the community are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food items, paper products, or toiletries to the dealership on West North Street. Donations may also be given to any Tri Kappa member.
