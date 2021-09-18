Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Cade M. Bean, 22, of the 600 block of Carter Road, Decherd, Tennessee, was booked at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Roy E. Brickey Sr., 61, who currently is incarcerated at the Noble County Jail, was served a warrant at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday charging a Level 2 felony. No further charging information provided. Brickey was held without bond.
Blake C. Oberlin, 22, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Oberlin was held without bond.
Robert E. Rockey, 33, 100 block of North Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of sex offender failure to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Level 6 felony. Rockey was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle W. Jones, 34, of the 100 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic needle or syringe, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Abraham J. Monsivais Torres, 29, of the 500 block of Frazier Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
Seth P. Myers, 42, of the 700 block of Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxication with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Myers was held on $2,500 bond.
Ryan J. Peshina, 34, of the 2400 block of Ohio Street, Michigan City, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Peshina was held without bond.
Jennifer E. Stephen, 25, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Thursday by Avilla police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joseph A. Stephen, 30, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Thursday by Avilla police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Stephen was held without bond.
