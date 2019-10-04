2 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Sonja K. Connell, 58, of the 400 block of Lewis Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Connell was held on $4,600 bond.
Jeremy N. Grimm, 49, of the 2400 block of South Pence Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor. Grimm was held on $3,500 bond.
