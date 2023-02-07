ALBION — Two men have been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old North Webster girl found drowned on the Elkhart River in Noble County in August 1975.
Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John W. Lehman, 67, of Auburn, were arrested Monday in their respective homes relating to the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell, whose body was discovered Aug. 7, 1975, at 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Mallard's Roost public access site off C.R. 600W.
Both men have been preliminarily charged with murder and are being held without bond at the Noble County Jail where they were formally booked Tuesday morning, according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.
Initial hearings for both have been scheduled for 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court.
The arrests came as a result of tips to police and DNA evidence.
According to court documents, Mitchell left work at Epworth Forrest Church on the north side of Webster Lake in Kosciusko County at 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Mitchell was offered a ride home from work, but had intended on walking the 1/2 mile to Adventureland amusement park.
At 4:16 a.m. the following day, her parents reported her as missing.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 1975, the body was discovered in the water by a father and son near Mallard's Roost Bridge. Authorities were notified at that point, and the father and son returned to the river and brought the woman's body to the river bank.
An autopsy performed later that day determined the cause of Mitchell's death to be drowning, according to court documents, and that her death "occurred rapidly and that she made a violent struggle to survive."
Police received numerous tips over the years but nothing that could lead to an arrest.
Then in 2013, Noble County Sheriff's Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin was contacted by a women from Port Charlotte, Florida, who claimed to have information relating to the Mitchell murder. Dunafin interviewed the woman in Florida on June 7, 2013.
The woman told Dunafin that she had lived in Noble County as a teenager, and that she was 16 years old in 1975. She alleged she had gone on a date with Lehman and while on the date, Lehman allegedly admitted his involvement in a crime that he committed with his friend, Fred Bandy.
On July 3, 2014, Kevin Smith, now a captain with the Indiana State Police, interviewed a man at the Ligonier Police Department who had been a student at West Noble High School in 1975. That man told Smith that he socialized with Fred Bandy Jr. and that Bandy told him that Bandy had committed the murder that had taken place at Mallard's Roost.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Noble County Sheriff's Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hustell interviewed a man who allegedly said that had attended a a high school party in 1975 with Bandy and Lehman. According to court documents, "while at the party, a conversation about the murder of Laurel J. Mitchell camp up, and Fred Bandy Jr. stated he and John Wayne Lehman committed that crime together."
DNR evidence from Mitchell's clothing was resubmitted to the Indiana State Police Laboratory in 2019.
Bandy provided a voluntary DNA sample to police on Dec. 5, 2022.
On Jan. 13 of this year, the Indiana State Police Laboratory provided detectives with a certificate of analysis which showed that Bandy was 13 billion times more likely to be the contributor of the DNA in Mitchell's clothing any any other unknown person.
Bandy has a criminal history, including two separate past convictions for sex crimes related to children.
He was convicted of child solicitation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2001 and was sentenced to two years. He had also been convicted of child molesting, a Level 4 felony, in Noble County in 2016, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Bandy also has a DUI conviction from 1995 on his record.
Lehman appears to have no prior criminal history in Indiana except for the new murder charge, according to an online court records search.
Police in 1975 indicated that Mitchell had been sexually assaulted before being killed, according to archived news reports in the Kendallville News-Sun.
Court documents filed Tuesday don't detail an alleged assault, although it does note clothing and belongings found on Mitchell's body had been preserved for future testing including "blue jeans that were unzipped and unbuttoned and where [sic] inside out."
