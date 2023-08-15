Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Jason McPherson, 25, of the 600 block of East Waterford, Wakarusa, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Friday by Shipshewana police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
Duane Allen, 50, of the 800 block of West C.R. 600N, Howe, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. No bond information provided.
Jhovany Fidel Atilano-Alvarez, 26, of the 200 block of North State Street, Shipshewana, was arrested at 4:56 a.m. Saturday by Shipshewana police on a charge of operating while never licensed. Atilano-Alvarez posted bond and was released Saturday.
Bryan Luna, 19, of the 200 block of West Bell Street, LaGrange, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Alexander Trejo-Quintanilla, 22, of the 600 block of Northwood Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Gomez, 19, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, Angola, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of having a false ID and a temporary custody order. No bond information provided.
Shawn Lothamer, 35, of the 4500 block of North C.R. 525W, Angola, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. No bond information provided.
Jesus Gomez, 21, of the Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Sunday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.14% or more, operating without obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. No bond information provided.
David Ratcliff, 39, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Goshen, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No bond information provided.
Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Mitchell A. Blankenship III, 22, of the 500 block of Horizon Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Blankenship was held without bond.
Johbn C. Bradley IV, 38, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bradley was held without bond.
Kevin C. Clark, 46, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Jeremy Fugate, 47, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Fugate was held on $2,000 bond.
Ryan T. Hamman, 46, of the 5800 block of South C.R. 600W, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hamman was held on $2,500 bond.
Israel Hernandez-Lopez, 42, of the 400 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Hernandez-Lopez was held without bond.
Braedan F. McCreary, 21, of the 1700 block of South Blue Spruce Road, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. McCreary was held on $2,500 bond.
Melissa A. Moore, 45, of the 5400 block of South Racine, Chicago, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Steven B Moore, 36, of the 6300 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charing information provided. Moore was held without bond.
Jose G. Moreno, 57, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Moreno was released on his own recognizance.
Lukela J. Radona, 35, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Radona was held without bond.
Jeri L. Sisco, 34, of the 800 block of U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joshua L. Angiano, 27, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Sidney, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Angiano was held without bond.
Steven B. Barton, 34, of the 11200 block of East C.R. 750S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Barton was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas W. Budowski, 49, of the 200 block of South Second Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Budowski was held without bond.
Hunter L. Coyle, 26, of the 100 block of East Epworth, North Webster, was booked at 9:31 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Richard R. Gettinger, 44, of the 200 block of West Allen Street, Union City, was arrested at 6:18 a.m. Saturday by Albion police on charges of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and battery. Gettinger was held without bond.
Jay J. King, 35, of the 500 block of West School House Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of sex offender fail to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification, a Class C misdemeanor; and violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor. King was held without bond.
Michael A. Lowery, 56, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Carlos E. Mejia, 22, of the 1000 block of Dove Lane, Milford, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Mejia was held without bond.
Melissa M. Mullet, 21, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 1100W, Etna Green, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Mullet was held on $2,500 bond.
Icymae M. Nine, 18, of the 00 block of ENS Lane B6A, North Leesburg, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor possessing an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Nine was held without bond.
Heather R. Taylor, 39, of the 100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was held in $2,500 bond
Tyler R. Thompson, 31, of the 1600 block of South Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Thompson was released on his own recognizance.
Traci L. Wolfe, 52, of the 5300 block of South C.R. 600W, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Wolfe was held on $2,500 bond.
James R. Danford, 49, of the 100 block of South Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of criminal mischief, a Level 5 felony; false identity statement, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Danford was held without bond.
Peter J. Krouse, 47, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Krouse was held without bond.
Asia A. Ledesma, 23, of the 700 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:56 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ledesma was held on $1,500 bond.
Jessie O. Marcum, 33, of the 900 block of Eunice Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Marcum was held on $1,000 bond.
