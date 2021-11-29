With Thanksgiving in the rearview, all attention is turned toward Christmas and the winter holidays, with lots of events happening around Noble County this week.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe summed it up this way when talking about the numerous offerings in her city this — not the mention other communities, too: "If you can't find something to do in the Christmas season, you're not looking."
With tree lighting, Santa breakfasts, light shows and the Kendallville Christmas Parade among others, Noble County is turning hard into the holiday season this week.
Here's a look at what's coming up:
(Editor's Note: This is a non-exhaustive list of events. If your community is hosting a public holiday event and would like to be added to the online version of this story, email editor Steve Garbacz at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.)
Kendallville
Community Learning Center Christmas Lighting, Wednesday, 7 p.m., 401 E. Diamond St. — The Community Learning Center will flip on the lights on its annual display at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
Community Christmas tree lighting, Thursday, 6 p.m., pocket park (across from City Hall) — Kendallville's new pocket park has been under construction this fall and its first official event is Thursday, when the mayor and city officials will light a community Christmas tree on the park's plaza.
Aside from lighting the tree, attendees will sing some Christmas carols and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, Handshoe said. People will be able to take their picture with Kendallville's tree and the lighted metal ball ornament feature that was first put up last year should also be back, allowing for additional photo opportunities.
Kendallville Christmas Market, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. — Local vendors will set up selling their homemade, homegrown and handmade items. The CLC will also be hosting an open house for its new pottery studio, with pieces on sale and information about signing up for classes or renting time.
53rd Annual Kendallville Christmas Parade, Saturday, 1 p.m., Main Street — After being canceled last year due to high COVID risk, the Christmas parade is back. This year's theme is "A Gingerbread Christmas," with about 30 entries signed up to participate.
Lineup for the parade starts at noon at North Side Elementary, with floats, decorated vehicles and walkers taking off down Main Street at 1 p.m. As usual, Santa will close out the parade atop a Kendallville Fire Department ladder truck.
Winter Wonderland at the Mid-America Windmill Museum, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and 10-12, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 732 S. Allen Chapel Road — After a year off due to COVID, the annual lights display at the windmill museum is back. Admission is $4, with children 12 and younger free.
Christmas Tree Jubilee, Thursday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., Hosler Realty, 106 S. Main St. — Hosler Realty is hosting a Christmas tree and wreath auction, with proceeds going to benefit the city's downtown organization Experience the Heart of Kendallville. Door open at 6 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 p.m. Although the auction isn't until next week, Hosler Realty will be open during and following the Kendallville Christmas Parade for people to browse the trees and have snacks.
Ligonier
Santa's pancake breakfast, Saturday, 7-11 a.m., Ligonier Fire Department, 103 W. 3rd St. — The annual pancake breakfast kicks off bright and early. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. and be on hand to meet children (and adults!) until 11 a.m.
Meet Santa's reindeer, Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St. — Get up close and personal with Santa's flying reindeer at the library. A perfect stop before or after seeing St. Nick at the pancake breakfast.
Vintage Christmas at Stone's Trace, 1-4 p.m., 5111 Lincolnway South — The event will recreate Christmas in the 1830s, with a chance to meet a historical portrayal of Saint Nicholas.
Albion
Christmas in the Village, Friday, 4-8 p.m., downtown Albion — This year's theme is Christmas Memories. The Light Parade will start at 6 p.m. Line-up begins at 4:45 pm at Central Noble Schools on the west side of the school along Cougar Court. Lighting of the Christmas Tree Ceremony will be after the Parade at approximately 7 p.m. on the northeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet the children after the tree lighting ceremony at Doc's Hardware. The Noble County Public Library will have a live reindeer to meet from 7-8 p.m. in Celebration Station Alley next to Albion Pizza Depot. Christmas in the Village is hosted by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team.
Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, 8-11 a.m., Albion Fire Department, 210 Fire Station Drive — Santa will be on hand to meet children and breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Tickets for a boys and girls bike raffle are $1 each or five for $6 and the breakfast will include other family-friendly activities. The breakfast is hosted by the Albion Lions Club.
Avilla
Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, 8-10 a.m., Avilla Fire Department, 200 S. Main St. — Enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast and meet Santa. A photographer will be on hand to take photos of kids meeting the jolly old elf.
Christmas tree lighting, Saturday, 5 p.m., Heritage Park — Avilla will light its community Christmas tree and kids will have another chance to meet Santa and one of his reindeer at the park. Snacks will also be available for attendees.
Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Historical Christmas Walk and Dinner, Saturdays Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m. both nights, 228 N. Main St. — Tickets are $12 with children 6 and younger free. Advance tickets available at the school office; or tickets at the door. Dinner menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert and drink at the school.
Cromwell
Cromwell tree lighting, Friday, 6 p.m., downtown Cromwell — Enjoy a Christmas tree lighting as well as a performance by local clog dancers. Vendors will also be set up selling items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.