ALBION — In total, moving the Noble County Prosecutor’s office to a temporary space will cost the county just under $300,000.
It’s no chump change, but only a small portion when considering the county’s plan to build a $15 million annex on the site where the prosecutor’s office currently stands.
On Wednesday, in an in-person meeting at the Noble County Courthouse, the Noble County Commissioner gathered in a special session to consider an improvement package and lease agree with Doug Bonar of Bonar Holdings LLC for the former Eagles lodge at 111 W. Hazel St.
The county has been working for the last few months to prep a site plan in the building – the only one identified large enough to hold the prosecutor’s office – in preparation for a significant remodel.
The prosecutor’s office, which is currenty located west of the courthouse, needs to be torn down in order to make way for the proposed annex. Because of that, the prosecutor’s office needs temporary housing.
Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith, who has been managing the annex project for the county, reported the final cost of the needed buildout will be $213,900 and that rent has been negotiated at $4,250 per month for 24 months.
The county will receive a credit of $17,000, four months rent, because the improvements will add permanent value to the building even after the prosecutor vacates it two years in the future.
In total, Smith said the total price tag is $298,900.
“I think they’re very favorable when you look at it,” Smith said of the terms, noting that the rent price is less than 75 cents per square foot, while many commercial spaces would be more than $1.
The original cost of the building was significantly higher, Smith said, but the county worked to trim the cost back and will reuse certain equipment to help keep the cost down.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman asked Bonar whether he thinks the four-month time frame for the buildout would work.
“As long as society doesn’t shut down,” Bonar said, it should work.
Prosecutor Jim Mowery, who was in attendance, said he had no concerns about the plan
“I think the needs of the office will be met by this. It’s the best we can do with the situation we’re given, which is becoming my motto for 2020,” Mowery said.
Commissioners approved the improvement package and lease agreement, contingent on funding being OK’d by the Noble County Council.
The council is planning to meet on April 7.
