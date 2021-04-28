KENDALLVILLE — The Tuesday morning S.R. 3 crash that killed a 26-year-old pregnant woman has claimed another victim — the woman's 3-year-old daughter.
Noble County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker said Wednesday the young girl died Tuesday evening from injuries sustained in the crash. The woman's 5-year-old son was listed in serious but stable condition Wednesday morning at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Both children had to be extricated from the woman's car.
Shelby McClellan of Columbia City was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Waits Road around 8:30 a.m. when she failed to yield the right of a way, according to a release from the sheriff’s department. McClellan’s vehicle pulled in front of an oncoming northbound roll-off dump truck being driven by Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of S.R. 3, north of Waits Road, with the roll-off dump truck partially on top of the passenger side of the Grand Prix.
McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Numerous emergency responders rushed to the scene and had to extricate the two young children from the vehicle. Avilla Motor Works was brought in to help separate the two vehicles so that one of the children could be freed.
The two children were flown by separate Parkview Samaritan helicopters to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Hillyard was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital after the crash.
The Indiana State Police is assisting with the reconstruction of the crash.
Assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville, LaOtto and Avilla fire departments, Parkview EMS and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.
