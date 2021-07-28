Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Randy A. Becker, 53, of the 200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Becker was held on $2,500 bond.
Desiree S. Fellows, 35, of the 700 block of Southy Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Fellows was held on $2,500 bond.
Chace M. Gamble, 24, of the 100 block of Lane 301A, Barton Lake, Fremont, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Gamble was held on $2,500 bond.
Winford C. Hensley II, 43, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 250S, North Judson, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Hensley posted $10,000 bond and was released Monday.
Jerry B. Horn, 39, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Horn was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad J. John son, 44, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Johnson was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton R. Kesson, 25, of the 6700 block of Charring Cross, Kalamazoo, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kesson was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan L. Krueckeberg, 36, of the 2100 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Krueckeberg was held without bond.
Christopher D. Neely, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shannon R. Sizemore, 45, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Sizemore was held on $2,500 bond.
Denzil Slone, 46, of the 400 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Benjamin K. VanVynckt, 38, of the 1500 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was booked at 9:45 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
