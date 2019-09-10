ALBION — A Cromwell man was arrested Friday evening on drug charges following a month-long investigation by undercover officers with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Ligonier Police Department.
Joshua D. Burchett, 31, of the 2200 block of North C.R. 800W, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging him with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Burchett was initially held without bond. As of Monday afternoon, he was still incarcerated at the Noble County Jail.
According to an undercover operative with the sheriff’s department, informants allegedly made several controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine from Burchett in an investigation which began in August.
“One of the buys was more than 10 grams,” the deputy said. “That’s a significant amount.”
The deputy said the involvement of the Ligonier undercover officer was critical to the investigation.
