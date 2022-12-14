Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.