Latest News
- County council delays vote on creating Economic Revitalization Area resolution
- Looking Back
- City council candidate will be a voice for community
- Judge sentences 14 in court hearings
- DeKalb Community Calendar
- DeKalb Eastern Community Events
- Butler Public Library News
- Scholarships support future educators
Most Popular
Articles
- Mast removed, West Noble hires interim superintendent
- Crash kills retired Noble County judge Kirsch
- Clark announces candidacy for Auburn mayor
- Man taken into custody after stand-off
- Man complains of chest pain following crash
- Former town marshal pleads guilty to 2 felonies
- Police blotter
- Two injured in rollover crash Thursday
- ACRES acquires Greenhurst Commons
- Police Blotter
Images
Videos
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.