LAGRANGE — Board members of The Farm, a LaGrange-based not-for-profit organization, said the recent benefit auction they held brought in enough money to allow the organization to soon start construction on the next phase of The Farm project.
Levi King, a member of the organization’s board of directors, said the money raised at the Aug. 23 benefit auction in Shipshewana netted the organization enough additional funds to allow the group to move forward and build a commercial barn on a 10-acre property just north of LaGrange.
The group is wrapping up construction on a foster home already on the property. Plans called for a permanent foster family to take up residences in the home and that they will provide a safe, temporary foster home for children who find themselves in the foster care system after their parents are arrested and placed in jail.
The barn plays an important part in the overall vision of The Farm, providing a home to specially selected animals that health care professionals, child services workers and law enforcement officials can utilize to help put children at ease who otherwise might be less willing to speak.
Howe resident Marge Malone founded The Farm. Malone steadfastly believes that animals will help provide an additional level of therapeutic value for sessions where health care professionals might otherwise not want to talk.
The Farm also will allow children placed in foster care to bring along their own animals, uncommon in foster care, decreasing the trauma caused when children are separated from both their parents and their pets.
King said the auction helped the organization raise the final portion of the money need to allow the Farm to move forward and schedule construction of the barn. That project will begin construction next spring.
In addition to housing the animals that will live on The Farm, King said the barn also will house at least one larger meeting room and several private smaller spaces professional can use when talking with children.
The final stage of The Farm project plan called for the organization to build a third building on the property, a lodge.
Malone said all of the facilities will be made available to law enforcement and health care professionals from across northeast Indiana.
