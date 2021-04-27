KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville opened bids for a solar field at the former McCray Refrigerator site, with the two prices coming in with a wide difference in price of about $800,000.
The low bidder, Solar Energy Systems of Nappanee, came in at approximately $1.74 million, while local firm Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla was significantly higher at $2.52 million.
Engineering estimates for the project were $2.35 million, making one significantly under and the other a little over.
The Kendallville Board of Works and public safety took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a special meeting on May 4.
The bid opening came two weeks later than originally planned after one potential bidder raised issues with the city's bid specifications that were advertised for the project. The Rochester-based solar company questioned Kendallville's specificity about a certain type of solar panel it wanted as well as questioned whether the type of system the city was seeking was feasible.
As a precaution, Kendallville held over the two bids it received while it checked on the legal questions raised.
Over the last two weeks, the city contacted an outside firm, Ameresco in Cincinnati, asking them to review the bid specifications the city put out to evaluate whether there were any issues.
That review came back with the conclusion that there were no red flags in Kendallville's ask.
“After a few conversations and reviews by our internal Ameresco solar experts, it is our conclusion that there is no technical or engineering reason the City should not proceed with opening the proposals you received for the solar project,” Garyne Evans, senior director of development engineering for Ameresco wrote in an email to the city.
City attorney Doug Atz reviewed the response from Ameresco and agreed there were no legal matters requiring further delay.
“Both from a technical and legal standpoint the review has indicated there is no reason not to proceed with bid opening,” city engineer Scott Derby said Tuesday morning.
The bids for the solar project included four line items — the turnkey solar system, perimeter fencing, solar-powered street lights and landscaping trees.
Renewable Energy Systems bid $2,325,000 for the solar arrays, which was over $1,529,000 from Solar Energy Systems.
Derby noted while opening the bids that the Solar Energy Systems bid used a different type of panel, which he at first thought was outside the original bid specifications but then corrected himself to note that it was one of the types the city had requested.
While Solar Energy Systems had a higher bid for fencing installation by about $70,000, its prices for lighting and landscaping were also lower than the Avilla firm.
Derby said the bid documents from the two firms will be sent to Ameresco for review as to whether the projects submitted meet the city's specifications.
Derby said he wasn't sure what to expect as far as price on the project and couldn't say what factors might be contributing to the large disparity between the two companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.