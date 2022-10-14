KENDALLVILLE — The first callout for contractors willing and able to handle Kendallville's $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade project will go out in about two weeks, and the city should have a firm selected by mid-December.
The state's original aggressive two-year timeline on the project has been slowed down both by Kendallville requesting more time to get everything prepared correctly as well as by slower reviews at the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs this summer and fall.
Still, construction on downtown Kendallville's buildings should commence by spring, with the hopes of being wrapped up by this time next year.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson recently shared an updated project schedule provided by Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, the city's grant consultant and facilitator.
Kendallville is aiming to post its first advertisement for bids on Oct. 25, with a second advertisement going out on Nov. 1.
The city would open bids from contractors willing to take on the project, which will involve significant renovations and restorations of facades on at least nine downtown buildings, at the Board of Works and Public Safety meeting on Nov. 22, then conduct a bid review and potential contract award on Dec. 13.
Work could kick off around March — although construction projects typically don't commence until the state is fully clear of the threat of freezing temperatures and winter weather — with the hope of completing work by the end of September 2023.
That most recent schedule is a shift from what the state had originally targeted as a timeline for the project.
Initially the aim was to have the project scoped essentially by the beginning of 2022, bid out before the construction season opened this year and then have work started by summer.
None of that came to fruition, however, as the task of designing and compiling the project was much more time consuming and the review and approval process from the state has been much slower.
The $2 million grant is being used for historic preservation and restoration in the downtown. Kendallville received 25 applications in late 2021 from owners willing to participate in the project, then ranked and prioritized those projects, selecting 10 for its application based on cost estimates for the work being scoped.
Kendallville set a matching requirement for buildings owners of 15%, meaning 85% of the construction costs for the buildings will be funded from the grant pool.
Of those Top 10 buildings, one has since withdrawn when the owner determined he wasn't going to be able to fund his matching portion.
The city had picked its next five buildings after the initial 10 in case there is more money available after bids come in.
City leaders have expressed some concerns about prices, however, as inflation has driven up the cost of construction materials and labor, as well as knowing that historic preservation works can often require specialized contractors and come at a higher cost than general construction.
