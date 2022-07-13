KENDALLVILLE — New to the fair this year — new food prices.
Better pack a couple extra $20s if you're going to be doing some serious dining at the county fair.
It's no secret that inflation has been way up this year and it's therefore not surprising that those price increases have also hit food vendors.
Concession stands slinging porkburgers and corn dogs and elephant ears and fried, well, fried everything are paying more at the store for the food and disposables needed to run their stands, which has meant that fairgoers are going to have to open their wallet a little wider as prices have had to go up to keep pace.
Food vendors run by local organizations use the proceeds from their fair sales to fund their local missions, service programs and scholarships, but they're doing their best to strike a balance between keeping their eats affordable and generating enough revenue for their groups.
"It's pretty much everything," Noble County Pork Producers board member Ben Grimm said of the costs they're seeing at their popular vendor stand, famous for its porkburger meal deal complete with chips, a bottle of pop and a slice of pie. "Even the condiments, the pickles, the horseradish, the ketchup, it's all up."
They're not alone, as Shay Rowe at Bread of Life Tabernacle and Frank Stottler at Avilla Masonic Lodge No. 460's stand both told similar stories.
"We kind of had to up a few things this year. We try to keep it on the more affordable side, but we've struggled finding product, having to go to different places and sometimes pay a little more, double, triple even," Rowe said.
"We didn't go up much," Stottler said of his stand's offerings including ham and egg sandwiches, burgers and more, "but we had to."
The Consumer Price Index is up 9.1% over the last 12 months and up 1.3% month-to-month in June, according to the most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday.
Food prices have been up a bit more than the overall average at 10.4% over the past year, with "food at home" up 12.2% and "food away from home" up 7.7%.
Within the food category itself, certain items have inflated more than others.
Cereals and bakery products are up 13.8%; meats, poultry, fish and eggs are up 11.7%; dairy products are up 13.5%; fruits and vegetables have risen 8.1%; and non-alcoholic beverages are up 11.9%.
Even within those categories there are disparities though, too, like, for example, beef prices are up 4.1% but poultry prices spiked 17.3%.
While prices are up to some extent on everything, certain items have become more much expensive than others so it's a little hit and miss on what's impacted when it comes to your fair menu.
For example, Rowe said prices for many of the vegetables that they fry up at their stand haven't been too bad. But the oil in which to fry it? Huge increases.
"Frying oil, as opposed to two, three years ago, it's went up times three. It's ridiculous and that we kind of got to have," Rowe said, recalling in recent years a 5-gallon jug might run around $17, now, more like $43.
Pork prices have been up due to the bottlenecks in packing and processing, Grimm said, so that's hit his stand, but the dessert pies were actually one of the biggest hits this year, leading to them changing their pie supplier to try to hold costs down.
Meat and eggs, staples of the Avilla Mason's stand, were where they've seen a big increase, a complaint shared by the other stands too on their burgers and other meats.
Those cost increases have forced price increases on the back end, so you may see several of your favorites around the fair running 50 cents, $1 or $2 more compared to a year ago.
For the stands run by local organizations — not the for-profit traveling stands that come and go with the fair amusements — they reminded that the profit they're making is effectively fundraising and ends up getting plowed back into the community.
"(There are) two scholarships we give out this year," Stottler said. "We keep in the area and the community and we give to the Shriners."
"We don't try to make really a lot of money on this stand. We are here for 4-H and the fair, the community, and to bring that awareness to pork producers," Grimm said.
For Rowe, keeping the food as affordable as possible ensures that fairgoers can enjoy more of it on their budget, especially those 4-H families who are at the fairgrounds all week.
While prices have jumped a bit, vendors still think they're giving people a good value for their dollar relative to other options.
Grimm said people have often told the pork producers their prices are too cheap — their porkburger meal deal was just $5 before rising to $6 in 2019 — but even now at $8 it's still a rounded meal compared to a lot of single items you can find.
And, for your dollar, you're going to get something good.
"You go downtown and any dumb fast food place you'll pay $5 for hamburgers," Stottler said, motioning to his grill, "And this one is going to be a lot better than that."
