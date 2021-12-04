LAGRANGE — Standing just inside “The Garage,” a LaGrange community center, Jamelle Godlewski sees a room filled with possibilities.
Godlewski is the founder and director of Reason 4 Hope, a LaGrange County not-for-profit youth ministry. Godlewski just announced that Reason $ Hope’s youth organization, Club Hope, will be moving its weekly meetings to The Garage. Godlewski has reached a deal with the building’s leaseholder to use the space. The LaGrange community center will give Club Hope, a club comprised of 20 local junior high and high school students, a place to call home.
Until this fall, Godlewski said she had no idea the space in the community center could be used by her organization
“This all really just kind of happened out of the blue,” she explained. “I never really knew this was an option.”
Within the next week or two, Club Hope kids will start arriving at the community center for them once weekly meetings. Godlewski said the club was created to give students academic support, as well as to teach them the value of volunteerism.
“Club Hope is our after-school program,” Godlewski said. “We provide academic support, and we do service learning projects and actives. The service projects have included adopting the Life Care Center in LaGrange and we do all its outside gardening work. We also make crafts for the residents, and we give everyone there a Christmas card and Christmas ornament.”
In addition to hosting weekly club meetings, Reason 4 Hope will use the space to hold monthly youth events.
“We’ll do once a month youth event, probably on a Friday night, have a middle school night open from say 6 pm until 10 pm, and then on Saturday night, have a high school night, she said. “And then we hope quarterly to do community events, where the whole family is invited.”
Reason 4 Hope has been around for about a decade, and in that time, the organization had reinvented itself several times. In 2012, the organizations worked with the local LaGrange women’s shelter to provide women using that facility with personal items they might need while at the shelter such as soaps and shampoos. The organization then started a café in LaGrange that offered people a free meal and a space to sit down and socialize. Reason 4 Hope then evolved and started providing school supplies to children in need, but those needs dwindled when schools themselves started providing those supplies to children, Godlewski said. She then turned the organization’s efforts toward mentoring and working with junior high and now high school students, helping ensure they graduate.
“Years ago, I had a friend tell me it would take us several years to find our niche,” she explained. “Boy, was he right.”
In addition to providing student academic support and volunteer programs, the club helps its members learn coping skills Godlewski said he hopes will help them make good decisions as adults
Godlewski has grown as well. A former teacher, she’s now preparing to take her final class as she works toward earning her Master’s Degree in Divinity from Wheaton College.
Now that Club Hope has a real home, Godlewski hopes to see it grow.
“Now that we can offer kids a place to go and hang out, I’m hoping that really drives us forward in 2022,” she added.
