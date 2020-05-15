KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce has established a COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, allowing people to donate to a fund to help struggling businesses and allowing businesses to get short-term aid.
The Chamber is also pushing gift card sales to help infuse some local dollars into businesses.
“One of the biggest challenges we are hearing from our local small businesses is that the application process for SBA loans, federal and state loans and grants, as well as other resources designed to provide relief are actually quite daunting," said Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Chamber. "It’s wonderful that our government is doing so much to support our local merchants — and we are grateful for that support — but the Chamber wanted to create a resource that was both easy to access and which would provide immediate assistance.”
Anyone can donate to the fund by visiting the Chamber website at kendallvillechamber.com and clicking on the “COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund” button on the website’s homepage. Once the money is raised, the fund will allow small businesses in need to apply for "micro-grants" of $250-$750 to help them pay for rent, utilities, or other urgent needs.
The Small Business Relief Fund was launched a few weeks ago, and to date has raised a little over $850.
“Obviously, we need more people to donate if we want to have a real impact,” says Johnson. “We are hoping that people will hear about the fund and feel compelled to give a little.”
For those who cannot afford to give, there is also a website set up where people can buy COVID-19 gear such as “Kendallville STRONG”, "Noble County STRONG”, and “Shop Noble” T-shirts, with $5 of each sale being donated directly to the Small Business Relief Fund. Orders can be placed by visiting @BettyLouDesigns on Facebook and clicking on the link to the Quarantine Store.
The chamber is also offering a gift card portal for people who want to snag some cards that they may use in the future during more normal times, but which help infuse cash into businesses right now.
People can visit the chamber website and click on the “Order Gift Cards” button. From there, they will be instructed on how to order, make their selection and pay. Once a gift card is purchased, the Chamber will immediately forward that money on to the participating merchant, which gives them a supplemental income during the crisis. The purchaser gets a receipt via email, which they can use as their gift card now or in the future.
There are several businesses signed up already for the Gift Card Program, including: Avilla Pizza & Subs, Betty Lou Designs, Carla’s 5-Buck Antiques, Murphy’s Townhouse Candles, Noble Hawk Golf Links, Northridge Auto Wash, Pepperoni’s Pizza, Picture This in Print, Pizza Forum, Raceway Hand Car Wash, Sell’s Do-It-Best, Sylvan Cellars, Taps Bar & Grill, The Pure Dream, The Strand Theatre, Tire Star, Watson Travel, Whatchamacakes, Your Dog’s Best Friend; with new businesses are being added daily.
Businesses do not need to be a member of the Kendallville Chamber in order to participate.
For more information about the Small Business Relief Fund, to apply for a micro-grant, or to get involved with the gift card program please contact the Chamber at 347-1554 or kjohnson@kendallvillechamber.com.
