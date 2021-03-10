LAGRANGE — A Lakeland robotic club team composed of junior high and intermediate school girls finished one point shy of earning an automatic bid to the world finals Saturday afternoon.
The team was one of two teams from Lakeland competing in Saturday’s Indiana state robotics competition.
Robotics team coach and sponsor, Lakeland Intermediate School fourth grade teacher Holly Elwood, said she was thrilled by the performance of both her teams at the state competition.
The girls’ team finished in 43rd place in a field of more than 80 teams, one point shy of an automatic bid to the world robotic finals. The seventh-grade boys’ team finished in 66th place in a field of more than 80.
The world robotic finals take place in late May. Elwood said the school will complete the necessary paperwork and wait for an invitation to compete.
This is only the fourth year that Lakeland has participated in robotics, and the first year it sent teams to state contest.
“I’m incredibly proud of both teams,” Elwood said.
Because of the pandemic, the competition was held virtually, with Lakeland teams competing via Zoom from their own gym. Elwood said while her team members were disappointed they didn’t get to make the trip to Indianapolis for the competition, they took that disappointment in stride and competed well against other teams from around the state.
Elwood said the members of the boys’ team did well because they tweaked and refined their robot during the match. The key to the girls’ team’s success, Elwood added, was the girls’ ability to adjust their strategy on the fly during the various rounds of competition.
“They really worked well as a team,” she said of the girls’ team. “It was all about teamwork.”
