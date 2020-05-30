HOWE — Ron Hill had a hard time hiding his excitement.
Hill, a Vietnam War veteran from Richmond, was at the Howe Military Academy campus Tuesday morning, watching a crane crew carefully lift a vintage Navy gun from its stone pedestal and set it ever so gently down on the ground.
The gun, one of a pair, has graced the grounds of the Howe Military Academy for almost as long as anyone can remember.
But with the school closing in 2019, the decommissioned military hardware that sat on the campus, like the guns and a U.S. Army tank, were, in effect, up for grabs. Decommissioned military pieces used as monuments are still technically owned by the government, not the school, and could not be included in any sale of the property.
So when the school closed, groups like the Wayne County Veteran’s Memorial Park in Richmond, of which Hill is a member, reached out to the military and asked if it might consider relocating the naval guns and the large M-60 tank that was part of Howe’s campus to Richmond — about two hours due south of Fort Wayne — to be displayed there. The military agreed.
So early Tuesday morning that work began.
A crane crew from Eaton, Ohio, worked with the military park to carefully lift the first of the 10,700-pound guns from its stone mount. Once the gun was safely removed, the crew started taking apart the stone pedestal. Finally, those pieces were placed on a flatbed trailer.
Those historic pieces were trucked to the veterans park where a handful of volunteers will evaluate, clean and repair the antique equipment before placing them back on display.
The former Howe guns will join several other historical pieces of military equipment already on display, part of the park’s ongoing mission to honor the men and women of the armed forces.
“This is really big deal,” Hill said as he continued to inspect the barrel of the first gun taken down, looking for markings that would help his group trace the gun’s history. “We don’t have anything like this. We put in a helicopter last year. For us to get these guns — I don’t know the history of them or where they came from — that’s what I was looking for there. But this is a big deal, and we’re going to quickly get some guys on them and bring them back to life.”
Once the second gun was removed from its pedestal and carefully placed on a nearby flatbed trailer, the first gun was picked back up and secured next to its counterpart. Crews also loaded up the stone used to create the pedestals. The guns, thought to be well over 100 years old, are believed to have been shore mounted, once part of coastal defense network created to protect U.S. coastal waterways.
For many, seeing the guns removed from Howe was a bit of bitter pill to be asked to take. But knowing that these pieces are being relocated to a park created to honor the military and veterans made that pill a little easier to swallow.
“This is the best that we could have hoped for,” said Ralph Abston, a former Howe instructor and local Howe historian who came to watch the crew work.
The former Howe guns join a host of other pieces of military history now on display at the Richmond park. That list includes a pair of M3A3 tanks, several Civil war cannons, a large anchor and several shells from large naval guns, and a recently installed Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter.
Hill said Howe’s two naval guns will be given a place of distinction at the Richmond park, placed at the park’s entrance, one on each side of the road.
“They’ll be the first thing you see,” Hill explained.
Hill said the guns would be in place by early summer.
The M-60 tank, which sits at the northwest edge of the Howe campus, was to be moved this week as well. But the crew charged with lifting the 92,000-pound tank said recent rains made the ground around the tank too soft to safely support the large crane that will be needed to move such a massive vehicle and swing the tank on a waiting flatbed trailer, so those plans have were postponed for at least one month.
