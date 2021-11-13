ALBION — Rolling hills.
A harvested corn field.
This? This is farm country.
Noble County farm country.
And it’s the view from the back porch of Bill and Paula Shultz’s home, a home built on a 2-acre plot of land dropped in the middle of farmland like an oasis.
Northcentral Noble County is dotted with such homesteads, land purchased so people could live in the country.
Even on a fall day, far removed from the green of the growing season, the setting is picturesque.
But if developers have their way, Bill and Paula Shultz’ view from their back porch is could change dramatically. Instead of the rural, Rockwell-esque view of the land surrounding their home, they could potentially be surrounded on four sides by solar panels.
But that is getting the proverbial cart in front of the horse.
The Noble County Commissioners on Nov. 22 are likely to vote on an ordinance that would set the guidelines for the creation of commercial solar enterprises.
The Noble County Plan Commission has been working since March on an ordinance to set such guidelines for companies seeking to build a commercial solar operation in Noble County.
The ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Before such a project can be started, the county has to develop and pass guidelines for the development to follow.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners voted 3-0 to reject the proposal they had collaborated on with the plan commission, creating additions that are expected to be taken up by the plan commission at its Wednesday meeting.
If the plan commission approves the changes, the commissioners could make the rules official Nov. 22.
Once the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
One of the provisions of the guidelines changed at the Nov. 8 meeting involved a reduction of setbacks from 350 feet from the foundation of a home to 300 feet.
The unanimous vote of Commissioners Dave Dolezal, Anita Hess and Gary Leatherman brought the solar panels that much closer to the Shultz’ back porch.
And closer to Renee Cox’s home as well.
“I find it very disappointing,” Cox said of the commissioners’ setback reduction. “I think those setbacks are ridiculous. It’s very difficult for me not to get angry.”
Cox was talking through a phone connection Wednesday night in the Shultz dining room, where the couple was joined by neighbors Linda Gray and Kirk and Austin Magnuson.
None of the them want solar panels anywhere near their property.
Paula Shultz, like Gray, recently retired. Their golden years? They very well could be filled with a sea of black solar panels.
“We retired for what?” Shultz asked. “So we’d have that to look at? I spend a lot of time in my yard in the summer. No matter what direction I look, I’m going to see solar panels.”
Gray said she and her husband moved out into northcentral Noble County specifically because it was rural.
“We picked this area because it was out in the country,” Gray said. “We scraped until we could get it the way we wanted. I’m trying to save my home.”
And now Gray’s view, which can be priceless, could possibly become mechanical.
Cox said she is concerned with the larger economic impact of having thousands of acres taken up with solar farms. Noble County, like all of its neighbors, is in need of housing. Locking up 2,000 to 3,000 acres of land for more than 20 years won’t help. It won’t help the country’s efforts to feed itself, either, by taking the land away from agricultural production.
“We need industry,” she said. “We need housing. We need retail.”
Solar will solve none of those issues, she said.
“My biggest concern is the impact on housing,” Cox said, “and the value of housing.”
Home values are a big concern for Bill Shultz and others, who question the value of having a property that is bordered on all sides by solar panels.
“I’m really worried in 10 years if I want to sell this place,” he said.
There will be a trickle down impact on the local economy as well, opponents to the solar plan asserted.
Taking that land out of agricultural production will also hurt local granaries, those who sell fuel, as well as mechanics, Cox contended.
Because large-scale commercial solar operations are so new, there is no real track record to determine how reliable such operations will be. Cox also wondered at the environmental impact such solar operations would have.
Having solar panels dominating large tracts of land may not be life threatening, but it would be lifestyle threatening, those gathered in the Shultz dining room said Wednesday.
The land isn’t a lifestyle. But those who work it are part and parcel of the fabric of the county. 4-H is big in Noble County. So is FFA. So are the men and women who work to bring food not just to their table, but to everyone’s table.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture performs its Census of Agriculture. In 2017, the last year the census was done, the USDA reported that Noble County had 1,015 farms, down 13% from the 2012 census.
But the land acreage considered farmland increased 10% to 199,996 acres in 2017, or 74.9% of Noble County’s 417 square miles.
In comparison, only LaGrange County, with its large Amish population, at 78.9% has a higher percentage of its overall land mass in agriculture. DeKalb County stands at 68.3%. Steuben, with its plethora of lakes, stands at 58.3%.
A picture representing Noble County without a farmer in it? It would be horribly inaccurate.
Even though a solar farm that encompasses 3,000 acres would only be 1.5% of Noble County’s farmland, opponents of Geenex’s plans fear once one solar farm takes root, there will be more.
“Our rural community lifestyle (would be) going away,” Shultz said.
Kirk Magnuson lives in the area that would be affected by Geenex’ plans. He has land he could potentially lease to the solar developer, but won’t. Born and raised in rural Noble County, he only wants to continue living on and working his land.
“I’ve been here all my life,” Magnuson said. “I like the smell of the ground.”
Taking so much land out of production will raise the price of other farm ground, making it cost prohibitive for smaller family farms to grow enough to survive.
“It’s going to choke us out,” Austin Magnuson said. “My biggest concern is Joe farmer. The little guy can’t compete.”
By covering up thousands of acres with solar panels, wildlife is also going to be pushed onto the remaining land that is used for farming. The 20 deer that currently eat at Kirk Magnuson’s crops could become 50, he said.
A petition submitted to the Noble County Commissioners saying “residence signatures opposed to the proposed solar industrial complex throughout Noble County” has 153 names on it.
Paula Shultz said she recognizes where she lives is just one home in a larger community picture, but wants to protect what is her’s. A lifestyle is at stake, at least in this section of Noble County.
“We don’t think we have a fabulous home,” she said. “But it’s our home.”
