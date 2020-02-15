Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail, according to jail records.
Anthony L. Askren, 53, of the 300 block of Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Askren was held without bond.
Alexander M. Belcher, 26, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Belcher was held without bond.
Derek C. Jacobs, 28, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler J. Johnson, 25, of the 800 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a court order. No further charging information provided. Johnson was held without bond.
Shondria N. Rangel, 41, of the 200 block of Henry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Rangel was held on $2,500 bond.
Preston D. Walker, 18, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Walker was held without bond.
James R. Benjamin, 42, of the 1800 block of Hickory Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Benjamin was held without bond.
Joshua D. Converset, 25, of the 2900 block of S.R. 327, Corunna, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Converset was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy M. Gibson, 31, of the 4800 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:22 a.m. by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Gibson was held without bond.
