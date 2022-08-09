ROME CITY — Christmas came in August for the Rome City Street Department, with the town moving ahead on funding a new $1 million garage building, a new dump truck and a new pickup all in the same meeting.
All three items are badly needed as the lakeside town has been running on facilities and equipment well past their shelf lives.
At the Rome City Town Board meeting Monday evening, board members open bids and reviewed quotes for the three purchases, headlined by a new garage building to replace the Kerr Avenue facility.
Despite putting the garage project out for bids with five different companies working with metal buildings, the town only received one bidder, Leatherman Construction and Engineering, for a base price of $1,048,592.
Leatherman would demolish the current garage building and rebuild in same place, putting up a 100-foot by 120-foot building with a 20-foot ceiling height.
The ceiling height is taller than what might normally be needed, but the garage will have an interior fenced-in mezzanine to be used for storage so the extra height was needed to fit that in, Town Manager Leigh Pranger said.
“To get enough headroom, that’s the height that they went to,” Pranger said.
The bid also came with alternates for 2-ton bridge crane or gantry portable crane, but town manager Leigh Pranger said the cranes won’t be needed in the garage.
Other alternates included a solar system at $27,775 that would be used to power primarily lights, generating up to 12,500 kilowatt-hours of power per year, and a $12,221 backup generator for the building, street/sewer superintendent Scott Neukom said.
The town also could opt for a $27,310 upgrade of decorative stone on the exterior walls to dress up the building a bit, which Pranger said could be put on one or two sides of the structure.
On top of the street garage bids, the town also opened bids for two new dump trucks as well as opted to buy a new pickup truck for the street department.
The total cost of two new dump trucks with underbody blades came to $340,765.90, financed with Community State Bank at 3.6% interest. Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Conley advised she’d prefer a five-year loan with CSB and, if the town has additional money, could make extra payments to possibly pay off the loan in four years.
Neukom noted that the new dump trucks don’t require a commercial driver’s license to operate, which will allow staff to operate the trucks without having to have the extra certification.
Lastly, the council also reviewed a $53,000 price for a 2021 Chevrolet pickup equipped with a boss snow plow and lighting. Council member Cheryl Clifton noted the snow blades can run $7,000 themselves, so having it already equipped on the truck made the value even better.
Since Rome City used similar blades on its other trucks, getting one already on the truck will give the city a backup as it sells off its old 2009 pickup.
Clifton said the street department purchases will get the town out of a maintenance hole its fallen into after years of making do with worn-out equipment.
“We have a lot of equipment that’s falling apart because it’s been years since they’ve been upgraded,” Clifton said.
In other business Monday, the Rome City Town Council discussed a possible course of action for a local home harboring numerous diseased cats. The animals need to be removed and most likely will have to be euthanized due to rampant health issues.
Council members bemoaned possibly having to spend to fix the issue, but town attorney Bill Eberhard noted that there’s likely no other alternative.
“Sometimes in government you have to do things that are going to cost money you don’t have because it’s a problem,” Eberhard said. “This person is not going to respond to your saying ‘Get rid of the cats.’ You’re going to have a violation of the ordinance, a legal case and the cost of removing those cats.”
