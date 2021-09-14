KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center’s auditorium in the former Kendallville High School gleams like an Art Deco jewel in the century-old building that’s found new life as a regional educational center.
Its geometric Art Deco details shine again, showing off its ties to history, but modern seats in a historical style and a state-of-the-art light and sound system fulfil the expectations of modern audiences.
Kendallville’s theater is in elite company because of its architect. Kendallville native son Alvin M. Strauss, a prominent Fort Wayne and Indiana architect, gave this auditorium a master’s touch in his hometown.
Strauss was born in 1895 in Kendallville to German immigrants. He died July 6 1958, and is buried in Kendallville. His architectural influence can be seen in Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Nearby, Strauss designed the Brokaw Theater in Angola and the 1930 Art Deco showroom and administrative building for the Auburn Automobile Company. That building today houses the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automotive Museum in Auburn.
Among his Fort Wayne projects are the Lincoln Bank Tower, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Indiana Hotel, the former St. Vincent Villa on Wells Street, and homes from bungalows to mansions.
CLC director Julia Tipton said the auditorium’s facelift began in 2019.
“It was gutted pretty substantially,” she said.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership provided an RDA grant of $183,000 to the project.
All 454 seats were replaced with modern seats in a historical style that matched the originals. The lights are all original, with energy-saving LED bulbs already in place.
Local painters refurbished the Art Deco medallions and panels, using two shades of gold and two shades of silver. Painters also recreated the 1938 signs exactly as they would have appeared when the auditorium was new.
Tipton said the first school auditorium was in the building’s 1915 section, on the east end. Schools had separate department buildings in 1915, she said, including gymnasiums. Historical photographs show that what is now the auditorium served as a girls gymnasium in 1915, with an elevated walking track around the ceiling.
Tipton said the hallways around the auditorium were added in 1974.
Sweetwater of Fort Wayne partnered with the CLC on the high-tech sound system. Program and technical director Macy Burtch said that all the capabilities of thelighting and sound system haven’t been discovered yet.
The pandemic has slowed the process of training technicians to operate the equipment.
Tipton said the finished auditorium can help the CLC’s dedicated programmers and other organizations to reach more people and generate income for their own stability.
The performing arts committee has 15 members and is diverse, with varied interests
“We are collaborating with the Community Concert Association, which is part of the Performing Arts Committee,” Tipton said. “We can expand the audience for a concert series.
Indeed, the Noble County Community Concert Association held its first show Sept. 9 with a capella ensemble “ Ball in the House.”
Another dedicated programmer, Gaslight Playhouse, expects to open its first season at the CLC with a musical comedy production of “Nunsense” on Oct. 15, 16 and 17. Longtime theater educator Craig Munk is coming out of retirement to direct the production on the stage where he began his teaching career 55 years ago.
Gaslight has already offered a very popular ball room dance class on the stage last spring, and a children’s theater workshop in June. Adult guitar lessons and children’s piano lessons are also in demand. Burtch said the CLC needs an instructor to provide guitar instruction for high school students and younger children.
Tipton said the only limit in the auditorium is that the stage cannot accommodate the huge set pieces that often are a part of entertainment events. Set pieces have to fit through a normal-size door at the CLC. In comparison, the nearby Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School has huge doors and can manage the large sets.
Tipton said the acoustics in the auditorium are so good that often a microphone isn’t needed. The new curtains and seats add a fresh look while keeping the historical character of the house.
A drop-down screen adds a new dimension to background sets for productions and concerts. The screen is unique to this auditorium, the only one in the area, Burtch said.
