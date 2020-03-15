KENDALLVILLE — With East Noble schools shuttered through April the district has arranged to provide free lunches to students at pick-up sites while classes are out.
With help from Pine Hills Church, East Noble will provide Boomerang Backpacks, free grab-and-go sack lunches this week from Monday through Friday for all students pre-K to 12th grade.
Drive-through pick up locations will be at Rome City Elementary, Avilla Elementary and the Community Learning Center (former East Noble Middle School) from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Lunches following spring break are to be announced at a later date.
About half of East Noble's student population is on free or reduced-price lunch. A total of 39.4% of students get free lunch at school, while 9.9% are on reduced-price meals.
