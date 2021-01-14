7 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Ashley M. Franke, 26, of the 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alchol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Franke was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin L. Weber, 46, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Weber was held on $2,500 bond.
Kristine M. Yahne, 44, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Yahne was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathaniel K. Floyd, 28, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Floyd was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose R. Lardizabal Martinez, 28, of the 6800 block of Shaddowbrook Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Martinez was held without bond.
Michael J. Nicodemus, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Nicodemus was held without bond.
Faustino J. Vasquez III, 29, of the 1600 block of Saint Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Vasquez was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
