AUBURN — Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana can assist low-income homeowners in applying for grants to make repairs to their homes, but the timeframe to apply is very short.
Eligible homeowners may receive up to $7,500 in grant funds from the Neighborhood Impact Program for eligible repairs and improved accessibility.
Marianne Stanley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, said applicants should begin the process immediately by calling her at 260-925-2508. The grant application is not online.
Stanley said she can assist with the grant application for any Indiana resident, not just residents in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties served by Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana.
Among the long list of eligible repairs are roofing, water heaters, well or septic systems, HVAC, gutters and downspouts, windows, caulking, insulation and exterior doors. Stanley has the complete list of eligible projects.
Stanley can help residents with gathering documents for the grant application by email and fax, minimizing in-person contact if necessary and following COVID-19 guidelines.
The start date for repair projects is April 18. In 2021, $6 million in grants were awarded in two weeks, exhausting the funds for the year. Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis is the administrator for the grant funds.
To be eligible for a Neighborhood Impact Program grant, annual household income must be within these limits: 1 person, $41,050; 2 persons, $46,900; 3 persons, $52,800; 4 persons, $58,650; 5 persons, $63,350; 6 persons, $68,000; 7 persons, $72,700; and 8 persons, $77,400.
Basic documents required for the application are: proof of ownership (must have owned the property for more than 6 months), property taxes, mortgage statement; homeowner insurance declaration page, award letter if receiving social Decurity/SSDI/SSI, current bank statement less than 30 days old, Photo ID for everyone older than 18, social Security numbers and birthdates for everyone in the household, and two bids from licensed and insured contractors within 30 days, and a credit report.
Stanley has a list of contractors that applicants can choose from to obtain quotes.
Habitat’s office is located at 101 N. Main St., Auburn.
