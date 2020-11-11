KENDALLVILLE — Disagreements over how many quotes businesses need to provide in order to get facade grant money caused sparks between two Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members.
The argument? Whether businesses need to obtain three quotes, no exceptions, or whether the board can be more flexible if companies struggle to get three.
The commission has been debating the issue in small bites for several months, but engaged in more official discussion on the topic on Wednesday morning.
That discussion pit board President Lance Harman against commission member Kristen Johnson, who is also the executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, in a debate that got testy at points.
Harman has been the drumbeat that the RDC's rules require three quotes for building work that businesses are seeking 50/50 matching grants on, while Johnson has argued that a strict rule is a “roadblock” since many owners struggle to find people to quote prices on certain projects.
“I feel like we need to stick with three, stay with three and hold pat with that. That's our rule we need to stay by it,” Harman said.
The commission requires three quotes as that follows typical bidding and quoting rules for government boards. As the facade grants are funded with tax dollars — funds captured from the tax increment financing districts in the city — Harman argues that getting multiple quotes ensures that the city is funding projects at the best price.
Johnson's primary argument is that while three quotes are fine and good, the reality is that business owners frequently struggle to get contractors to respond to their requests for prices.
“I like the way it states that we want the businesses to make every effort to get three,” Johnson said. “They definitely struggle with getting three quotes, even we have on our own things to get windows and awnings and things. … Sometimes its not just feasible.”
Non-voting East Noble School Board member Brent Durbin chimed in to check Johnson.
“How do you prove that you made an effort?” he asked.
Harman said he'd be comfortable if a contractor returned a note on letterhead that said they declined to bid, but commission member Keith Ballard, who is a contractor, said that's unreasonable. Most contractors who are too busy or are not interested typically just don't reply.
Harman rejected the notion that getting three bids is too onerous a requirement, stating that applicants may have to widen their search beyond Kendallville and the surrounding area. They may have to seek out quotes from firms in Fort Wayne or other nearby counties.
“We're dealing with government money, tax money. We have to have rules and abide by them. I have a really hard time believing you can't make four or five or six phone calls to get someone to do it,” Harman said.
Johnson, who deals with downtown business and other Kendallville commercial shops frequently in her day job at the Chamber said that's not what she hears.
“The facade grant is meant for businesses to help them improve their facade and the more roadblocks you put up the harder it is to do that,” Johnson said.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and City Engineer Scott Derby also offered some input, although neither has a vote on the commission.
Handshoe discussed that she's been trying to get some work done on her home but despite calling numerous contractors can't get anyone to call her back. When asked if she had reached out to anyone outside of Kendallville, however, the mayor said she hadn't because she wants to keep her money in the city.
Derby noted that for the types of projects he coordinates for the city, he typically is able to get multiple prices, but there are often more availability for things like asphalt and concrete and equipment.
However for replacing specific, proprietary items, there may only be one company that provides that product or service. As an example, Derby said, the street lights in Kendallville are a specific type that only one firm produces.
Ballard was non-committal to either side of the argument, saying he saw valid points on both sides.
Ultimately, the board tabled the discussion again on how to enforce its facade grant rules to next month to wait for all five of its members to be present. Loren Allen and Logan Conley were absent on Wednesday.
