LAGRANGE — Last month, Martin Franke of the LaGrange County Soil and Water District office was one of three people to take a canoe trip down the Pigeon River, starting at the LaGrange County/Steuben County line. His mission was to look for downed trees and snags in that section of the river.
Monday, Franke appeared before the LaGrange County Commissioners at their first meeting of the year, to request permission to apply for a state Lake and River Enhancement Grant of $25,000 that would be used to hire crews to go in and clean out that section of the river.
Martin said he canoed the river from the county line to the bridge at C.R. 900E. With him that day were Mongo Trading Post owner Andy Linder and another Soil and Water office employee. The three had planned to canoe the river in November but postponed that trip at that time the water levels in the river were so high Franke said. Martin said he found plenty of reasons to be concerned.
“There are a lot of small log jams, I would say between three and six trees and a lot of single trees across the river. We’re still losing a lot of Ash trees because of the Ash Borer,” he said. There are no gigantic log jams there, but a lot of snags that make it dangerous.
Martin said the reason he concentrated on that section of the river is that it tends to carry the most boat traffic, and most of that traffic consists of recreational canoeists with limited skill.
That’s the most heavily traveled by canoeists and kayakers,” he said. “And this thing is, a lot of those people have very little or no experience negotiating a current like that, and if you get broadside on an area where the river is still pretty swift, it will tip you to the side, pull your boat down and drown you before you know it. So it’s a public safety thing.”
Clearing the river is no easy task, Franke points out. Crews have to wade into the river and cut loose the trees and other underwater snags using power tools like chainsaws, and then wench those trees and snags up the banks of the river, out of the way.
The deadline to apply for the grant is January 15. Franke said he hopes to learn whether or not he is awarded the grant by March, and if he does, hopes to put the project out to bid by April or May. He expects the work would be completed by September.
In other matters, the commissioners closed the books on its attempt to get the owner of a piece of property near Scott to clean up after it was found to violate the county’s laws. LaGrange County Code Enforcement officer Bill Scott said that the property was recently sold at a sheriff’s sale and the new owners are working hard to clear away all the trash and debris left by the previous owners. Saying they didn’t want to punish the property’s new owners for problems created by the former owners, the commissioners agreed to drop all fines levied against the property and dismiss the case.
The commissioners also approved a request by the county’s highway department to seek a $1 million Community Crossing grant from the state. Those funds can be used to help rebuild roads and other critical infrastructure.
LaGrange County Highway Department Engineer Tharon Morgan made the request, saying she needed to start working on a grant proposal now to meet the state’s next deadline, January 15. Morgan said the money would be used to rebuild roads in the county, but could not say which roads the county hopes to rebuild. Those roads will be identified by the department within the next ten days and included in the grant proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.