Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail since Friday.
Kyle B. Conn, 35, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was booked at 2:49 p.m. Friday for failure to appear. He posted $450 bond and was released later that day.
Steven A. Gibson, 27, of the 3800 block of Potersmill Drive, For Wayne, was booked Friday at 8:48 a.m. on a warrant. He was held on $7,500 bond.
Eduardo Hernandez, 23, of the 1000 block of Bangills Street, Goshen, was booked Friday at 2:14 p.m. for failure to appear. He posted $3,500 bond and was released later that day.
Raymond S. Lothamer, 29, of the 1800 block of Lima Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked Saturday at 12:13 a.m. on a warrant. No charging or bond information was provided.
Paula R. McIntosh, 35, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was booked Friday at 2:35 p.m. on a court order. She was held without bond.
Alexander Regalado, 40, of the 700 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked Saturday at 2:53 p.m. on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He was held without bond.
Emily R. Somers, 31, of the 1300 block of Venicia Way, Colon, Michigan, was booked Saturday at 10:37 a.m. for failure to appear. She was held without bond.
Kenneth E. Wood, 41, of the 4000 block of C.R. 5, Garrett, was booked Saturday at 1:10 p.m. on a court order to serve sentence.
Courtenay L. Dibble, 36, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was booked Sunday at 10:40 a.m. on a charge of theft of a vehicle, no charging level listed. She was held on $2,500 bond.
Charity A. Jones, 25, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was booked Sunday at 2:56 p.m. on a warrant. No charging or bond information was provided.
Carl R. Smith Sr., 38, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was booked Sunday at 2:22 p.m. for failure to appear. He was held without bond.
Jennifer R. Wines, 48, of the 600 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was booked Sunday at 2:08 p.m. on a charge of possession of stolen property, no charge level listed. She was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathon R. Bixby, 28, of the 700 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was booked Monday at 9:48 a.m. on a warrant. No charging information was provided. He was held without bond.
Marlene M. DeCamp, 44, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was booked Monday at 9:10 a.m. on a court order to serve sentence.
Sterling R. Gibson, 51, of the 800 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was booked Monday at 2:46 p.m. on a warrant. No charging information was provided. He was held on $3,500 bond.
Shai Linn N. Greiter, 26, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was booked Monday at 1:11 p.m. on a warrant. No charging information was provided. She was held on $2,500 bond.
Alyssa M. Ritchie, 25, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was booked Monday at 5:55 p.m. on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. She was held on $50,000 bond.
Joel D. Ritchie, 27, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was booked Monday at 5:55 p.m. on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony. He was held on $50,000 bond.
