ALBION — Last month’s train derailment near Pittsburgh has highlighted the dangerous of hazardous materials being transported along rail lines in Noble and DeKalb counties.
On Feb. 3, 50 Norfolk Southern railroad cars derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine, Ohio. Of those 50, 10 carried hazardous materials.
Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those derailed cars. Crews eventually ignited the escaping vapors to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment.
It could happen here. To a smaller effect, it already has at least once before.
On March 28th 2012, there was a train derailment west of Ligonier that involved hazardous materials.
That crash involved 22 cars derailing. The derailment also happened in a section of track very close to the Elkhart River, which flows west into the larger St. Joseph River and eventually to Lake Michigan.
“Fortunately, it happened in a rural area and didn’t have the same effect that it did in East Palestine,” Noble County Emergency Management Executive Director Gabe Creech said.
East Palestine, Ohio, is approximately 290 miles from Albion. The crash occurred on a Norfolk Southern line, the same company that operates tracks that go through the northern part of the county, although the East Palestine train that spilled did not travel through Noble County.
CSX also has two lines in the central part of the county through Albion and just south of Avilla.
Both tracks run into DeKalb County and then eastward into Ohio.
Creech said a hazardous material spill “is our top threat in Noble County,” as hazardous materials are routinely moving through the area.
“Things like Bakken crude oil, methyl ethyl ketone and even vinyl chloride are transported along both lines on a weekly basis,” Creech said. “All three of those chemicals are highly flammable and could cause major issues if a train would derail in a town or city. We could see what the short-term effects were in East Palestine as the incident was happening, but the long-term effects may take years to see.”
Yes, some trains transport vinyl chloride through Noble County, the same stuff that spilled in East Palestine.
According to the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which operates under the umbrella of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, “The primary target of vinyl chloride acute exposure is the central nervous system. Signs and symptoms include dizziness, ataxia, inebriation, fatigue, numbness and tingling of the extremities, visual disturbances, coma and death. Vinyl chloride can irritate the eyes, mucous membranes, and respiratory tract. Escaping compressed gas or liquid can cause frostbite or irritation of the skin and eyes. Chronic exposure can cause permanent liver injury and liver cancer, neurologic or behavioral symptoms, and changes to the skin and bones of the hand.”
It’s a hazardous chemical, but an important one used in production of a ubiquitous material in use in modern society.
The VTSDR said: “Most of the vinyl chloride produced in the United States is used to make a polymer called polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used to make a variety of plastic products including pipes, wire and cable coatings and packaging materials. Other uses include furniture and automobile upholstery, wall coverings, housewares and automotive parts.”
The Noble County EMA has a long-established Railroad Incident Plan.
What the exact response would be depends on what hazardous materials are involved. Every compound carries with it different risks and different methods for dealing with it.
Creech said the railroads don’t notify the county when hazardous materials are coming through. In the event of a derailment, emergency responders would have to find the conductor to get a manifest, which would show the contents carried by every car.
“If a derailment were to happen in Noble County, we would likely have to do evacuations or have people shelter in place depending on what the situation dictates,” Creech said.
If it were vinyl chloride leaking from a pressure valve on a rail car, for example, the immediate evacuation area could encompass a half mile. If it were set ablaze, the safety distance would expand to a mile or more.
Variables such as wind speed and direction could drastically increase the safe distance and evacuation area.
With the prevalence of social media, some people might be tempted to snag some footage of the wreckage on their phones if they hear a train has derailed. But people could be unknowingly be putting their lives at risk, depending on the substances involved.
“Stay away from the area,” Creech recommended in event of a derailment. “I know they had some problems with that at East Palestine.”
While Noble County does have a Railroad Incident Plan, such plans can always be improved upon.
Emergency responders in Noble and DeKalb counties will be holding a table top training exercise involving a train derailment on June 29, with the hopes of updating response plans.
