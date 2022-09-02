Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Austin C. Centers, 28, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Centers was released on his own recognizance.
Kelly N. Kidd, 27, of the 3500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Kidd was held on $2,500 bond.
Masyn M. Krieger, 23, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Kreiger was held without bond.
Eugene A. Rasnake, 43, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Rasnake was held without bond.
David M. Skaggs, 55, of the 7200 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. Skaggs was held without bond.
Lisa M. Smith, 40, of the 400 block of Mill Street, Churubusco, was booked at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Patrick Bortner, 51, of the 3300 block of West Hilltop Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bortner was held on $2,500 bond.
Malachi H. Chavis, 29, of the 8700 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Thomas L. Harmon, 57, of the 1500 block of North Terrace Hills Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Harmon was held without bond.
Christopher W. Leathers, 39, of the 200 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Leathers was held without bond.
John L. Sawicki, 25, of Regency Estates, U.S. 30, Pierceton, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday by noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 2 felony. No further charging information provided. Sawicki was held without bond.
