Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle D. England, 31, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 450W, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. England was released on his own recognizance.
Brian P. Geiger, 57, of the 6900 block of East C.R. 575N, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Geiger was held on $2,500 bond.
Worley Gibson Jr., 50, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:41 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Worley was held on $2,500 bond.
James A. Kline Jr., 42, of the 8200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Kline was held without bond.
Patricia L. Roberts, 32, of the 6500 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Roberts was held on $2,500 bond.
Terry E. Young, 57, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Young was held on $2,500 bond.
Gene D. Rollins, 30, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Rollins was held without bond.
Bronson L. Rowe, 40, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rowe was held without bond.
James L. Wellons, 333, of the 4300 block of W. U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Blaide T. Ferguson, 27, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, Angola, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ferguson was held on $2,500 bond.
Agustin Sanchez Perez, 32, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Perez was held without bond.
