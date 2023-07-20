ALBION — A thin dime.
That’s the maximum amount the state allowed school corporations to increase meal prices for the coming school year.
And that’s what the Central Noble school board approved during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Daily lunch prices at the Jr./Sr. High School will increase from the $2.90 it cost last year to $3 for the coming school year, an increase of 3.4%.
Breakfast costs at the upper level building moved from $1.60 to $1.70.
For students at Central Noble Primary in Wolf Lake and Central Noble Elementary in Albion, lunch costs will move from $2.60 to $2.70 — an increase of 3.8% — with breakfast costs going from $1.40 to $1.50.
The state had frozen lunch increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With rising costs everywhere, an additional dime for students to eat a meal is a pretty fair price.
“If we were matching it to inflation, it would be even higher,” Central Noble Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh told the board.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the Central Noble school board also got a preview of its 2024 budget during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Corporation Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh won’t present the budget formerly until August, but the figures he offered Monday were a “heads-up” for the board members.
Proposed advertised budgets figures were up for Education Fund, Operations Fund and Debt Services Fund compared to last year.
Education Fund
The Education Fund, which is funded by the state, covers expenses including: salaries and benefits for teachers, assistants, guidance counselors, librarians and office staff; building administrators, classroom technology and coach salaries.
Osenbaugh’s preliminary proposed advertising budget for 2024 is $8.55 million, up 2.8% from the $8.32 million advertised last year.
Operations Fund
The Operations Fund, which is funded by local tax revenues covers: all transportation expenses, maintenance and repair of buildings and grounds, including staff; equipment purchase and repair; all capital projects categories; utilities (electricity, heating and cooling and insurance; salaries for the superintendent, school board, human resources and business manager.
The proposed advertising budget for next year in this category is $3.894 million, up 1.7% from the $3.829 million advertised last year.
Debt services
The debt services proposed budget for 2024 is $2.298 million, up 31.3% from last year.
The Debt Services Fund makes payments on bonds the corporation has taken out for major capital projects. This year’s jump is primarily due to bond taken out to provide for two new parking lots, building improvements on the Albion campus and re-paving of parking areas.
In 2024, Osenbaugh projects the corporation to advertise for $400,000 in Rainy Day Fund expenditures. Rainy Day Funs are accumulated by state-approved transfers of unused funds.
The total budget to be advertised, according to early projections, will be $15.142 million, up 3.3% from last year’s advertised total of $14.661 million.
These figures do not include the school’s nutrition program or federal and state grant funding.
The next step in the formal budgeting process will involve the authorization to publish the 20244 proposed budget on Aug. 21, which is scheduled for a school board meeting.
Budget hearings will take place on Sept. 18, with final adoption scheduled for Oct. 16.
Personnel moves
The school board also approved the following personnel moves at Monday’s meeting:
Resignations: Karrin Koontz, Ag Teacher/FFA Advisor; Dan Parks, Jr. High Social Studies Teacher; Jason Buchs, Sr. High Math Teacher; Heidi Copp, Jr/Sr High Choir Teacher; and Mason McBride, CN Elementary IA.
Hires: Lori Herrin as CN Primary Clerical Assistant/Treasurer; Sheila Tarlton as Jr/Sr High LD IA; Gabriel Stuck as Jr. High Social Studies Teacher; Amanda Grimm as Jr/Sr High Agriculture Teacher; Heather Lemmon as Jr/Sr High Math Teacher; Brooke Behm as Jr/Sr High LD IA; Allison Sebastian as Temporary SLP; and Pat Leffers as SAPS/Powerschool Liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.