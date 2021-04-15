ALBION — Call it a spring cleanup — law enforcement style.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department organized a multi-agency warrants sweep Wednesday, which resulted in 13 people being arrested as of 4 p.m.
The sheriff’s department had the assistance of Avilla, Ligonier, Kendallville and Wolcottville police during Wednesday’s operation, as well as the Noble County Department of Child Services and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“We reached out to the chiefs,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “We all work well together. We’re in it for the same common goal — to make our communities safe.”
“I’m always proud to be a part of a collaborative event like today,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said. “Noble County law enforcement is an outstanding team, and we work well to serve the citizens of Noble County. The importance of events like today, where virtually every department was involved, continues to build a sense of teamwork and cooperation that is critical to effective law enforcement.”
Wednesday’s sweep concentrated on recent sex offender warrants, but the list also included those charged with property crimes, non-support of a dependent charges and drug offenses.
Booked into the Noble County Jail Wednesday were:
• Quentin J. Acosta, 21, of the 13900 block of Main Street, Grabill, on a warrant charging a probation violation. Acosta was held without bond.
• Harrison R. Addis, 24, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Addis was held without bond.
• Austin K. Adkins, 29, of the 2100 block of East C.R. 175N, Albion, on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex offender. Adkins was held without bond.
• Alexus E. Collins, 22, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, on a warrant charging domestic battery. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
• Jeffery L. Cramer, 59, of the 2500 block of Kammerer Road, Kendallville, on a warrant charging invasion of privacy. Cramer was held on $2,500 bond.
• Ricky Duchaine Jr., 42, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, on a warrant charging theft.
• Lisa A. Jordan, 51, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, on a warrant charging possession of meth. Jordan was held without bond.
• Terry L. Minier, 44, of the 100 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, on a warrant charging two counts of non-support of a dependent. Minier was held on $450 cash bond.
• Timothy A. Musser, 30, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Musser was held without bond.
• Scott A. Muzzillo, 35, of the 5700 block of East C.R. 900N, Kendallville, on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Muzzillo was held without bond.
• Raudel Nunez, 21, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of cocaine. Nunez was held without bond.
• Bronson L. Rowe, 39, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine. Rowe was held on $2,500 bond.
• Dalton J. Sheets, 23, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, on a warrant charging burglary. Sheets was held without bond.
The sex offender warrants were organized by Noble County Deputy Whitney D’Angelo with the assistance of Noble County Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin.
“It was their due diligence” that made Wednesday’s sex offender warrant services possible, Weber said.
Some of the warrants were for violations of the sex offender registry.
“If these people are going to live in our community, we have to hold them accountable,” Weber said.
With manpower stretched thin at all departments, Wednesday was a rare chance to gather a wide variety of resources. And the officers came prepared, as Noble County Deputy Johnny Richie had compiled a list of numerous potential addresses to check for most of the offenders.
“This way we can track them down instead of just knocking on a single door,” Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said of Wednesday’s collaboration between departments. “We take the time to investigate where they’re at.”
Richie’s work was augmented by the knowledge city police had of suspects.
County deputies were paired with city or town police departments so information could be exchanged on possible locations of suspects.
“They see different things,” Weber said. “They have a different perspective. It helps with the information sharing.”
Departments faced with tight overtime budgets found officers to help assist.
Richie and Ligonier Police Department Sgt. Brandon Stout, for example, were both working when they normally would have been off.
“An event like this gives us the chance to concentrate on warrants,” Stout said. “We normally don’t have time.”
Neither does the sheriff’s department, which makes warrant sweeps like Wednesday’s rare.
“It’s hard to do with manpower issues,” Weber said. “You have to have deputies still available to take calls.”
Walker credited the hard work of the jail staff on Wednesday, as well as the contributions of dispatchers, the Noble County Clerk’s Office and the sheriff’s department’s warrants clerk.
During a 6 a.m. briefing Wednesday, Walker encouraged officers to be on the lookout for distracted drivers, too, in the wake of three consecutive days of head-on crashes which occurred last week.
