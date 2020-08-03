ALBION — With fine-tuned cost estimates becoming clearer, Noble County is looking to create a bit more of a cushion in its estimated $15 million annex.
One way to trim? Relocate one department to a different location and reduce the size of the building you’re trying to build.
Despite the goal of trying to bring all county buildings under two roofs, the new likelihood seems like that will be three roofs.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the annex project for the county, reported to the Noble County Council Monday about the evolving issues and potential change.
The county is in the midst of designing an estimated $15 million annex building what will be constructed west of the courthouse in downtown Albion, on the site where the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office currently stands. That building will be demolished later this year to make way for the new structure.
The goal of the project has been to bring almost all of the county departments under two roofs — the courthouse and the new annex. Currently, county government is spread out across about a half-dozen facilities in Albion.
Outside of the highway department itself and the Noble County Surveyor, who will move onto S.R. 8 with the highway department since the two work closely together, all of the other departments were planned to go in those two building.
Courts, probation and the clerk would be in the courthouse, with all of the other administrative offices in the new annex.
But with a borrowing capacity of $14.8 million available and with detailed designs and cost estimates in progress, the project is getting a little tight.
“Our budget number is around $14.2-$14.3 million. The bond cap is at $14.8 million,” Smith said about the situation without the health department. “We would have the flexibility to put the alternates in in some type of priority.”
As the health department has special needs and wants — the department was hoping for a separate, secure entrance so patients don’t need to go through front-door security as well as enough parking available to serve people coming in and out — the county is now looking at its current Weber Road location as maybe a better home for the health department.
That facility, which currently houses the county IT department and Noble County Emergency Management Agency and the Veteran Services Office, was where the health department was originally going to be located years ago. But decisions made by leaders then instead sent the health department to the south complex off S.R. 9 while moving IT into Weber Road.
Now, with the other departments moving out and into the new annex, the health department would take over most of the Weber Road building, which already has two exam rooms and could be renovated to create a third.
“The layout suits what they do perfectly,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “It’s a good fit for them and going forward not knowing what the future holds … it makes a good working environment for everybody I believe.”
By pushing the health department out of the annex, the county can simply reduce the footprint of the new annex by about 25 feet, saving around $400,000 in expenses, Smith said. That will give more contingency for the project and allow the county to potentially pick up a few alternates that, otherwise, might not be feasible with the money available.
“The whole building is basically being shrunk from the north to the south roughly 20-25,” Smith said, while also reducing the parking requirements for the annex property slightly.
As the county has been planning the annex as a means of consolidation and long-term cost savings on rent, utilities and maintenance, Council member Jerry Jansen asked about what the life expectancy of the Weber Road property was.
“I guess indefinitely if it’s maintained right?” Smith said. “The Weber Road building is in much better condition than the south complex.”
Renovations to the Weber Road building would also be minimal, Leatherman said. At most, the county would install a fence between the building and railroad tracks, create one new exam room and install a handful of windows so some offices can have a little exterior light. Otherwise, the building is a good fit as-is for the department.
“They were adamant of certain things they wanted and moving to Weber Road fulfills certain things on their wish list,” Leatherman said. “If they have to expand, there is plenty of room in Weber Road to expand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.