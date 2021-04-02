4 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jason L. Brady, 32, of the 200 block of South Auburn Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brady was held without bond.
Brooke L. Collins, 31, of the 300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Collins was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collins posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Dustin L. Collins, 36, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Collins was released on his own recognizance.
Joshua R. Wallen, 37, of the 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Wallen was released on his own recognizance.
