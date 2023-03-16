In Wednesday’s edition in the story “Weikel gets 35 years for attempted murder,” typographical errors not caught before publishing led to incorrect information appearing in print.
Weikel was charged with a Level 4 felony relating to a traffic stop made by Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall relating to drugs, prior to the police pursuit and shooting incident that occurred later.
Also DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Haber, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Alex Vice, and Nathan Rodenbeck, Ligonier Police Department Officer Nick Knafel, and Kendallville Officer Brody Fretz were also shot at in the incident.
The News Sun regrets the errors.
