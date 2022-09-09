LAGRANGE – The Chicago firm planning to build a large solar facility south of LaGrange announced it’s hosting a public open house on Wednesday to answer questions about the plant.
Ivenergy has started the process of seeking the permits it needs to build a large solar facility on 1,600 acres of land it’s already leased south of LaGrange. Construction on the project, called Cherry Hill Solar Energy Center, is expected to start next year. The plant should be operational by 2025.
Invenergy representatives have arranged to use to the community building at the LaGrange County 4H Fairgrounds for the open house. The doors for that event open at 4 p.m. The company is expected to bring in engineers as well as members of its communications staff to the meeting to answer any questions.
Invenergy said it will invest more than $15 million into the local tax base over the life of the solar plant. It also said it will have a total capital investment of $138 million. Once operational, the facility will produce enough electricity to power more than 19,000 homes annually.
The LaGrange County Plan Commission and LaGrange County Commissioners revisited and rewrote the county’s ordinance regulating large commercial solar facilities in LaGrange County, limiting the total number of acres in the county that will be allowed to be used for such facilities. The ordinance also laid out new and bond requirements for solar plants.
Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners and member of the LaGrange County Plan Commission said the revisions help protect the property rights of land owners.
