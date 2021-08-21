Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Aug. 13, through Thursday, according to jail records.
Nelson Chajon, 31, of the 200 block of Washington Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 12:06 am. Friday, Aug. 13, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and operating while never licensed.
Lavern Graber, 20, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, minor in possession and reckless driving. Graber posted bond Saturday and was released.
Harley Yoder, 43, of the 3600 block of North S.R. 5, Shipshewana, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Yoder posted bond Sunday and was released.
Autum Long, 33, of the 500 block of North Prospect, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Melissa Norris, 50, of the 1700 block of South Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Shane Himes, 40, of the 2100 block of Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Himes posted bond Sunday and was released.
Ashley Moles, 35, of the 100 block of East Mill Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Troy Trippito, 23, of the 5900 block of Lepley Road, Colon, Michigan, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Trippito was transferred to the custody of St. Joe County authorities.
Nelson Chajon, 41, of the 5100 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 12 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Chajon posted bond Tuesday and was released.
Barry Hepner, 51, of the 8800 block of C.R. 360S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession oif methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Harley Lowery, 27, of the 3500 block of West C.R. 800S, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated. Lowery was released Wednesday on his own recognizance.
Michael Clifford, 34, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.