ROME CITY — A woman who committed a minor traffic infraction as she left town on Front Street Friday afternoon got a verbal warning from the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office — and a $25 gift card for not driving at an excessive speed.
The Rome City Town Marshal’s Office launched its Operation Northport Bridge on Friday, an effort meant to help address three areas of concern in the town:
• The increased cost of groceries due to inflation;
• The Northport Road bridge removal and S.R. 9 closure have impacted sales at Rome City’s Miller’s Super Valu; and
• The local detour has caused speeding concerns on local roads as travelers navigate the change in traffic patterns.
Through Operation Northport Bridge, the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office will be randomly distributing a total of 100 $25 Miller’s Super Valu gift cards to area motorists who haven’t been driving at excessive speeds.
Rome City and Noble County officials have received numerous complaints of speeding involved in the detour around the Northport bridge removal and the S.R. 9 closure.
In one stretch of Front Street on the outskirts of the town, a traffic counter found an average of 428 cars per day had gone that way in the month of February, according to Rome City Town Marshal Paul Hoffman.
Traffic has grown by leaps and bounds on multiple roads surrounding Rome City.
In a 17-day stretch in June, that same traffic counter found a daily average of 847 cards had traveled that route on Front Street — very nearly doubling the traffic.
And people are driving too fast.
One way to combat the excessive speeding is to hammer motorists with traffic tickets.
Another approach is to reward people for aren’t traveling at an excessive rate of speed.
A vast majority of the $2,500 collected to reward good driving was donated by Larry Handshoe of Handshoe’s Flea Market & Salvage, his family and employees.
“He is always willing to share and do what he can for the community,” Hoffman said of Larry Handshoe.
Once Handshoe and Hoffman had ironed out some details, Hoffman approached officials at Miller’s Super Valu.
Store management jumped on board, and even offered to donate some money to the cause as well.
The gift cards will be given out at random, rewards — of a sort — for not driving at unreasonable speeds.
The only unfortunate hitch, is that motorists will have to be pulled over.
“An infraction has to occur for the traffic stop to occur,” Hoffman said.
“Those who wish to continue to ignore the posted speed limit will have have to settle for a ticket,” Hoffman said.
But Hoffman would rather give a gift card instead.
“Hopefully through this program, we will be able to help provide some additional needed groceries for area residents, bring additional business into the Rome City Miller’s Super Valu and gain some additional voluntary compliance with people driving the speed limit,” Hoffman said in a news release.
Handshoe was eager to help the local police.
“We love these guys,” he said. “They’ve been there for us.”
And Miller’s Super Valu was a perfect fit because of its own philanthropic nature.
Every year, Handshoe’s Flea Mark & Salvage holds a toy drive. One year, Miller’s donated 500 hotdogs and buns — as well as condiments as part of a large gathering held for area youth.
“We want to give back,” Handshoe said.
