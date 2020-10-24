ROME CITY — Indiana Landmarks, Inc., is looking for a new tenant for its Sower Farmhouse, a historical Noble County home near Rome City.
The home is owned by the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. But the state entered into a long-term lease for the property with Landmarks to ensure the 132-year-old property would be well maintained.
Indiana Landmarks likes to say it saves the places that matter to Hoosiers—houses, barns, bridges, churches, schools, downtown districts, vintage neighborhoods – that dot the state. By restoring and re-purposing historic buildings, Landmarks said it reconnects people to their heritage and revitalizes communities.
The Sower House, built in 1888, is located adjacent to the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site in Rome City. It once event played home to Stratton-Porter while her cabin on nearby Sylvan Lake was being built.
“We proposed leasing the house and finding a tenant who would fix up the place in exchange for free rent,” said Todd Zeiger, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Northern Regional Office. “Leasing is a solution we’ve used with great success in the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, where we leased eight historic properties including the Century of Progress houses from the National Park Service and then found sub-leasees who restored them.”
The Italianate-style home sits prominently at a turn in the road leading to the Gene Stratton Porter State Memorial, not far from Sylvan Lake. The home was awarded to Landmarks’ to care for it in 2009. The home had sat vacant for some time and had come close to a date with a wrecking ball, but the Landmarks intervened with a proposal to save the property.
Using money supplied to Landmarks by a grant from the Efroymson Family Fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, Landmarks restored the exterior of the house — removing the aluminum siding with help from correctional workers and vocational students — and then recruited the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau as a tenant. The CVB made additional improvements, including adding an exterior ramp and a new accessible bathroom and updating HVAC and plumbing systems.
But recently the CVB moved to a new office in Albion, leaving the Sower Farmhouse available for a new tenant. Zeiger said the house is ideal for use as nonprofit or other public office space, though other proposals, including residential, will be considered.
The interior retains original woodwork, large open rooms, a kitchen, and a full basement. The home’s second floor and attic remain unimproved, but with updates could provide additional usable space.
Zeiger said any interested parties would have to demonstrate the financial capacity for necessary maintenance and repairs and any proposed renovation work. In exchange, the successful applicant would receive a 15-year free lease. The lease agreement includes the option for additional 10-year extensions. The barn is still used by the Indiana State Museum and is not included in the agreement.
“We’re open to a lot of different uses, so it could be residential, it could be office space, just looking for different proposals, the key is they have the capacity to take care of it,” he added. It’s in really good condition. The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau worked with use for the past eight or so years,
Indiana Landmarks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, supported by members and led by a volunteer board, with the main office in Indianapolis and nine regional offices, staffed by professionals, who help people save and revitalize historic places. Founded in 1960, Indiana Landmarks is the largest statewide preservation organization in the U.S.
For more information including additional photos and floor plans contact Zeiger at tzeiger@indianalandmarks.org, 574-232-4534.
