LAGRANGE — If you’re looking to support your school and your back at the same time, the Lakeland High School band and choir has a deal for you.
The school’s music department will be hosting its second annual Mattress Fundraiser this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For one day only, the Lagrange Church of God will be transformed into a mattress showroom.
The music department will have 30 different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will all be available as well. Brand names include Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic, Southerland, Intellibed, Innomax and Wellsville, and all mattresses come with full factory warranties. Mattresses will be available two or three weeks after the fundraiser. Home deliver options are available. Best of all, the Lakeland High School band and choir programs benefit from every purchase.
Custom Fundraising Solutions first introduced the mattress fundraiser in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million to local schools across the county.
The LaGrange Church of God is located at 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.
