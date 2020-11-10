KENDALLVILLE — Interviewing sexual assault victims is a delicate process, especially when the victims are children.
So Kendallville is hoping to create a more comfortable space closer to the city for those difficult but important interviews to happen.
Police Chief Lance Waters approached the Kendallville Board of Works on Tuesday morning to seek permission to rent a room at the Community Learning Center at Riley and Diamond streets to set up as a new victim interview room.
"It would also be a place that we could have to do child interview, but victim interviews in general," Water said. "It's a much softer place to bring a victim than a police department or jail for an interview."
The room Kendallville is looking at is just down the hall a short distance from a waiting room for parents or other people to sit while the forensic interview takes place.
Currently police can utilize an interview room at the former LaOtto Elementary School or can go to the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children in Fort Wayne, but both are distant from the city.
The room would also be an improvement over interviews at the Kendallville Police Department or the Noble County Jail, where victims have to be separated from their parents by a long distance due to the location of the interview room, Water said.
Prosecutor Jim Mowery, who wasn't able to attend Tuesday's meeting in Kendallville, said the search for a new space began in 2019 as the CLC was taking shape, but some legal hurdles and COVID-19 delayed the process until this year.
Renting the room will be a joint effort with three agencies funding the approximately $5,200 rent for the year — Kendallville and the Noble County Sheriff's Department would each provide $1,500 with the Noble County Prosecutor's Office covering the remainder.
Waters said one benefit of renting the space in the CLC is that it would allow the agencies to utilize larger meeting rooms at the center at no additional cost. That would allow for space for training programs or other events that the agencies might partner on or that are too large for other meeting places.
Mowery agreed the county's Sexual Assault Response Team will benefit from having the extra space.
"With this agreement, we will have the space we need to conduct the interviews, and much more," Mowery said, citing meeting space for SART meetings and for other law enforcement meetings, local and regional training for law enforcement, conferences and trainings for victim related service providers and staff.
Board of works members approved partnering with the other two agencies to rent the space in the CLC.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved purchase of a concrete breaker at a cost of $6,182.96, which will be primarily put to use for breaking up and removing existing concrete at the former McCray Refrigerator site, which the city is hoping to clean up more in the coming year.
• Approved purchase of a LE1 Micro UVC Robot two-pack, an ultra-violet light disinfecting robot that can be used to clean vehicles and rooms. Waters said the light cycle can disinfect a police vehicle approximately eight minutes total and can also be used in city offices. The $9,170 cost will be paid for out of city funds but reimbursed by the federal CARES Act.
• Renewed an annual contract with Nixle for mass alert services via text and email at a cost of $3,300. The service was free when first introduced, but in recent years has come with a subscription fee. Although the city has explored other options, Waters said the efforts to build the user base for Nixle and its ability to reach hundreds of people with important information are worth the cost.
